Liverpool are planning to make a lowball bid for Dean Huijsen, with a report revealing the name of other five clubs who are keen on the Bournemouth central defender.

Huijsen has been playing in the Premier League for less than a year, but he has already earned a strong reputation in the footballing community. The defender has established himself as a key figure for Bournemouth, who are chasing an unlikely spot in the Premier League top four this campaign.

The 19-year-old, who joined Bournemouth from Italian giants Juventus in the summer of 2024, has scored two goals in 26 matches in all competitions for the Cherries so far this campaign.

Huijsen’s impressive form and huge potential have drawn the attention of Liverpool , with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacob reporting on March 4 that the teenager is on the Premier League leaders’ radar.

CaughtOffSide has now reported that Liverpool have already “initiated talks” to sign Huijsen from Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are expected to make an offer of €30-35million (£25.2m-£29.4m, $32.5m-$38m) for Huijsen, who, according to his former AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho, is “one of the highest quality prospects in European football at this age level” and will “be a great footballer in the future”.

“Bournemouth are ready to offer Huijsen a new contract and want to raise his price as they know clubs are going to make a move for him,” adds the report in CaughtOffSide.

Liverpool’s reported plan to offer just around £29million for the Spain Under-21 international centre-back is unlikely to be successful.

There is a release clause of £50million in Huijsen’s current contract at Bournemouth.

It is hard to envisage a scenario where the Cherries will entertain a lower offer for the youngster, especially if they qualify for the Champions League next season.

Liverpool face stiff competition for Dean Huijsen

According to CaughtOffSide, Liverpool are not the only club who are actively trying to sign Huijsen from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to have initiated talks for the Spanish defender.

Like Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham too are reported to be ready to make bids of around £29million for the former Juventus prospect.

Real Madrid, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are also keen on securing the services of the prized signature of the defender.

Latest Liverpool news: Nunez wants out, Kerkez on shortlist

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez wants to leave Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Nunez is reportedly “tired of the gloomy English climate” and wants to join a club “closer to his Latin culture”.

The Uruguay international striker has been at Liverpool since 2022 when he joined from Benfica.

Nunez has scored 40 goals and provided 23 assists in 134 appearances for Liverpool.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool manager Arne Slot has personally approved a potential deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Romano said: “It’s not something guaranteed or agreed at this stage, it’s still early; but Liverpool want to bring in a new left-back in the summer as well as a centre-back and Kerkez is one of three main names on the shortlist already approved by Arne Slot.

“Contacts are expected to follow and continue in the next months; Liverpool’s interest is genuine and concrete, as the ‘world-class’ Kerkez is attracted by Champions League football for his future and there’s a chance to make the deal happen this summer. Now we wait for the next weeks to understand when and how the contacts will continue.

“The price tag? Sources see a deal happening for a fee of around €40/45m. But Bournemouth will make a final decision on the price as soon as we get closer to the summer transfer window.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich wanted Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week.

