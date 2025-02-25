Liverpool are in contact over a summer move for Dean Huijsen, with a report revealing Real Madrid’s stance on a potential deal for the Bournemouth defender as Arne Slot publicly praises another top target for the Reds.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus in the summer of 2024 and has already established himself as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League. The 19-year-old centre-back has been a regular in Andoni Iraola’s team this season and has made 15 starts in the league, as the Cherries chase an unlikely spot in the top four.

The Spain Under-21 international centre-back’s ability to perform well against the best attackers in the Premier League and his personality to cope with the pressure has drawn interest from a number of top European clubs.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on February 18 that Huijsen is at the top of Liverpool’s shortlist for the summer.

Another of our transfer reporters, Rudy Galetti, reported on February 11 that Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are interested in Huijsen.

Sources have told us that defending Spanish and European champions Madrid have taken a shine to the teenage defender as well.

TBR has now reported that Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been impressed with the Bournemouth star.

The report has claimed that the agents of Huijsen have spoken to Liverpool, Tottenham, Villa and Newcastle about a potential deal this summer.

Madrid are keen on Huijsen too, with the LaLiga giants “doing their homework on the player” and their transfer chief Juni Calafat putting together reports on the Bournemouth star.

The former Juventus prospect has a release clause of £49million in his contract at Bournemouth.

TBR has added that Bournemouth are ready to offer Huijsen a new contract and believe that he would stay at the club because he loves working with head coach Iraola.

Arne Slot praises Liverpool target Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and there is no surprise that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in the Newcastle United star.

TEAMtalk reported on February 13 that Isak is very interested in a move to Liverpool this summer, with the Merseyside club having put him on their shortlist.

Isak will line up for Newcastle in the Premier League match against Liverpool on Wednesday evening, and ahead of the game at Anfield, Reds boss Slot has been speaking about the Sweden international.

Slot said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday: “It’s an understatement to say that he’s in fine form. I think he’s in excellent form.

“Also over there it’s the team performance that will help us [in] controlling him. So the more ball possession we have, the easier it is to control him, although he is definitely a threat on the counter-attack as well.

“We’ve got two very, very, very good centre-backs, and that’s definitely what you need if you face a striker with the quality of Alexander Isak.”

Latest Liverpool news: Lewis Hall interest, Arda Guler boost

Liverpool are interested in signing a new left-back in the summer transfer window as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson.

Robertson has not had the best of seasons and has shown signs of slowing down.

A report has claimed that Liverpool have identified Newcastle United star Lewis Hall as a potential target for the left-back spot.

Liverpool have reportedly received a boost in their quest to sign Arda Guler from Real Madrid this summer.

The Reds are said to have already made contact with Madrid over a potential move for Guler.

A report in Spain has claimed that Guler’s relationship with Madrid head coach Ancelotti is not great, adding that the Turkey international’s future is up in the air.

Meanwhile, it seems that Liverpool’s hopes of holding onto Trent Alexander-Arnold are all but over.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Premier League leaders have been trying to convince the right-back to extend his stay at Anfield.

However, a Spanish report has revealed that Madrid officials are now certain that the England international is coming to the Santiago Bernabeu and will join as a free agent this summer.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Dean Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010 and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.