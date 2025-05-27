After turning down Liverpool to sign for Real Madrid, Dean Huijsen has recommended to Los Blancos a top target of Arne Slot, according to the Spanish media.

Liverpool and Madrid were keen on signing Huijsen from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window. Chelsea were also interested in the Spain international centre-back, who had a release clause of £50million in his contract at the Cherries.

Despite Liverpool showing a willingness to trigger that release clause and having talks with Huijsen’s representatives, the defender chose Madrid instead.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Madrid wrapped up the deal for Huijsen in just six hours.

It has now been reported in the Spanish media that Huijsen has told Madrid to sign Milos Kerkez in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in September 2024 that Liverpool are keen on signing Kerkez from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth want £45million for the Hungary international left-back.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reported this week that ‘Kerkez already has an agreement on personal terms with Liverpool’, adding that the Premier League champions are in contact with the Cherries.

Defensa Central has revealed that Huijsen has told Madrid to sign Kerkez.

Los Blancos are looking for a new left-back and have the 21-year-old on their radar.

The report has noted in the headline: ‘Huijsen recommends him to Real Madrid as a signing’.

When Madrid asked Huijsen about Kerkez, the defender said that the left-back is ‘ very good on the pitch and brilliant off it’.

Real Madrid stance on signing Milos Kerkez

Despite Huijsen recommending Kerkez to Madrid, the Spanish giants are not going to make a move for the Bournemouth ace.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid have thanked Huijsen for his comments on Kerkez, but they want to sign Alvaro Carreras from Benfica instead.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is one of the best young left-backs in Europe and has been a star for Benfica since his move from Manchester United in 2024.

This will come as a boost to Liverpool in their pursuit of Kerkez.

The rise of Milos Kerkez

By Samuel Bannister

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.

November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.

November 2024 – Scores his first Premier League goal in a win over Wolves.

March 2025 – Reaches five assists for the season by setting up a goal against Spurs.