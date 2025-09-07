£50m ‘gem’ Liverpool missed out on tipped to win Golden Boy award as value almost DOUBLES

One of Liverpool’s top targets in the summer transfer window is going from strength to strength at his new club, with his agent tipping him to win a major award, as manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes face a battle to sign his alternative.

Liverpool won the Premier League title with relative ease last season, but Slot and Hughes were still very active in the summer transfer window. In the end, Liverpool spent t£446million (€515m, $600m) on new players, bringing in the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, among others.

However, Liverpool missed out on the signing of a top target very early in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 5 that Liverpool had made Huijsen ‘a key defensive target’ and wanted to sign him from Bournemouth.

Sources told TEAMtalk that Liverpool had been speaking to Huijsen’s camp and wanted the Spain international centre-back to partner Virgil van Dijk for Slot’s side this season and beyond.

However, Real Madrid soon got involved, with sources indicating that the Spanish and European giants wrapped up a £50million (€57.6m, $67.5m) deal for the 20-year-old.

Huijsen, who played for Bournemouth for just one season, has gone from strength to strength since his move to Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old is a regular in the Spain squad and has already established himself as one of the first names on Xabi Alonso’s teamsheet at Madrid.

Huijsen started five times for Real Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and has started all three of Los Blancos’ LaLiga matches this season.

According to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric website, Los Blancos have been hugely impressed with Huijsen’s ‘meteoric’ rise and believe that his value is now €100m (£87m, $117m).

Huijsen’s agent has also tipped the Madrid and Spain star to win the 2025 Golden Boy award, established by TuttoSport and given by sports journalists to a player under the age of 21 and playing in Europe.

Ali Barat told TuttoSport when asked who will win the 2025 Golden Boy award: “Dean Huijsen.

“For me he will redefine the concept of a central defender, as a certain Franz Beckenbauer did in his time.”

Liverpool face fight to sign Dean Huijsen alternative

Since Liverpool missed out on the signing of Huijsen, the defending Premier League champions sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool have an agreement in place to bring Quansah back to Anfield in 2027.

The Merseyside club signed Giovanni Leoni from Parma in the summer transfer window to beef up their defensive unit.

However, Liverpool missed out on their top target Marc Guehi, with Crystal Palace pulling the plug in the final hours of transfer deadline day because they could not sign a suitable replacement.

While Liverpool remain keen on Guehi and are still the ‘front-runners’, Slot and Hughes now face the threat of major European clubs for the England international centre-back.

With the defender out of contract at Palace at the end of the season, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have taken a shine to Guehi.

The advantage that Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern have over Liverpool if that they could formally start speaking to Guehi from January 1 and agree on a pre-contract to snap him up as a free agent next summer.

If Liverpool want to sign Guehi in the January transfer window, then they will have to pay Palace £25million ((€29m, $34m).

The other option that Liverpool have is to wait until next summer, but that means that they will have to fight off competition from Barcelona, Bayern and Madrid.

Liverpool are leading the race for a top star already, with the player himself willing to make the move to the defending Premier League champions.

