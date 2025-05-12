Liverpool ‘stumped’ as ‘extraordinary’ £50m star reveals his ‘preference’

Liverpool have been left stunned by Dean Huijsen’s response about a potential move to Anfield this summer, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the club that are leading the race for the Bournemouth defender.

Huijsen has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. The centre-back joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer as a little-known prospect, but he has developed into one of the finest young players in the Premier League and has attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on a summer deal for Huijsen, who has a release clause of £50million in his contract.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid have also taken a shine to the 20-year-old, who was described as “an extraordinary player” by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente in March 2025.

There have been reports that Liverpool have made a formal proposal to Huijsen, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also chasing the in-demand defender, who has scored three goals and provided one assist in 34 matches in all competitions for Bournemouth this season.

A Spanish report has now claimed Huijsen’s stance on a potential move to Liverpool or Madrid.

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool have ‘expressed interest’ in Huijsen, but the newly-crowned Premier League champions have been left ‘stumped’ by his response.

The youngster has told Liverpool that, firstly, they need to wait, and, secondly, his ‘preference is Real Madrid’.

Defensa Central has noted that while Madrid like Huijsen, Los Blancos are not keen on spending £50million.

However, in this context, it would be worthwhile to note that AS journalist Eduardo Burgos reported over the weekend that Madrid are “pushing” for Huijsen, with the Spanish giants to make contact with the defender’s entourage in the coming days.

Chelsea confident of signing Dean Huijsen – sources

While Liverpool and Madrid may harbour hopes of signing Huijsen, it is another club that are leading the race for the defender.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Chelsea are “increasingly confident” of getting a deal done for Huijsen.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea have a strong relationship with the defender’s agents, which is a major factor that could help them win the race to the Spanish star’s prized signature.

We also understand that Chelsea are ready to offer Huijsen a lucrative seven-year contract.

Latest Liverpool news: Alexander-Arnold contact, De Bruyne stance

A respected journalist has said that he would be surprised if Liverpool fail to land a £45million defender.

The Reds have made the international star their number one target at left-back this summer.

Madrid have been in contact with Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool right-back was jeered by some of the Anfield faithful.

There were boos aimed at Alexander-Arnold after he came on as a second-half substitute against Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

The right-back has already revealed that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, and it is widely expected that he will move to Madrid.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne’s stance on a potential move to Liverpool has been revealed.

The Belgian midfielder has already announced that he will leave Manchester City as a free agent at the end of the season.

Liverpool have reportedly made a proposal to De Bruyne.

