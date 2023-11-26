Liverpool debate defender’s loan exit as Leicester battle another Championship side for January deal

Two Championship clubs are interested in signing Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah on loan during the January transfer window, according to reports.

Quansah has become a member of the Liverpool senior squad this season after returning from a loan spell in League One with Bristol Rovers. He has earned his first nine appearances for the senior team, including four outings in the Premier League, in recent months.

However, since he earned his only top-flight start against Wolves on September 16, Quansah has only gained one more minute of gametime in the league.

Therefore, clubs in the second tier are starting to wonder if they would be able to prise Quansah away from Liverpool for the second half of the season.

Leicester City are interested in adding him to their table-topping squad, according to The Sun, but there is also interest from Preston North End.

Back in the summer, Liverpool lent Calvin Ramsay to Preston for the season, so they could open those communication lines again to address a deal for Quansah.

Preston’s manager, Ryan Lowe, was born in Liverpool and used to play for the Reds in his youth career.

It is not necessarily decided yet that Quansah will go on another loan spell between January and the summer, but if he does, destinations are already being identified.

One reason the 20-year-old will appeal to various teams is the fact that he can play as a centre-half or at right-back.

Mainly, Jurgen Klopp has used him centrally since welcoming him back into the Liverpool fold over the summer.

Championship loan could be next step for Quansah

In time, Quansah will consolidate what his best role is, but for now, the most important thing is to get as much gametime as possible, wherever that may be.

At centre-back, he remains behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in the pecking order for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, he would have to dislodge Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, and Gomez is another obstacle in that position as well – which is one reason why Ramsay was allowed to go to Preston in the summer.

Quansah played 16 times during his loan spell with Bristol Rovers, who finished 17th in League One last season.

The chance to gain more experience a step higher in the Championship – and potentially with promotion contenders Leicester – shows how Quansah has been developing over recent months.

