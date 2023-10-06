Liverpool decide on ‘primary’ January target, with player’s wish to be fulfilled by selling club

Liverpool chiefs have landed on Fluminense star Andre as their main target for the January transfer window as they want to further strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, as per a report.

Liverpool underwent a midfield overhaul in the summer, with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departing. The Reds brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to replace those players.

Liverpool had been in the mix to snare Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, from Brighton and Southampton respectively. Incredibly, though, they missed out on both players as the pair headed to Chelsea for a combined £173million.

Klopp will be happy with how his new midfielders are performing. Endo is vying with Mac Allister for the defensive midfield role, Szoboszlai has enjoyed a great start to the season and Gravenberch netted his first goal for Liverpool in the 2-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise last night.

But it seems Liverpool are still intent on adding further quality to the area. According to the Daily Mirror, they have settled on Fluminense’s Andre as their ‘primary’ objective for the winter window.

Andre was on Liverpool’s radar in the summer, alongside the likes of Caicedo and Lavia. But when the Merseyside club approached Fluminense to discuss a possible move, they were knocked back. This is because Fluminense were determined to keep the 22-year-old until the conclusion of their Copa Libertadores campaign.

The decision has worked wonders, too. As per the Mirror, Andre played a ‘starring role’ as Fluminense beat Internacional 2-1 in the second leg of their Libertadores semi-final, booking their spot in the competition’s marquee event. They will face Argentine giants Boca Juniors in the final on November 4.

Last month, the Brazilian club’s president, Mario Bittencourt, confirmed that Liverpool had previously been in touch about a possible deal for Andre. While that move was rebuffed, Bittencourt admits an exit could occur in January: “There is an agreement between us, with the player and agent, that he would stay until the end of the year.

“They [Andre and his agent] have complied fully and with the utmost peace of mind. Every interest that comes in, they communicate with Fluminense.”

On September 14, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed Liverpool ‘really like’ Andre and backed them to use their ‘good relationship’ with Fluminense to complete a deal. The one-cap Brazil international could cost in the region of €40million (£34.5m).

Andre is not the only midfielder Liverpool remain interested in. According to Italian reports, Klopp’s side are ahead of Juventus and Newcastle United in the chase for a Ligue 1 star.