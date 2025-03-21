Decision reached as Alexander-Arnold rejects Spanish giant and Liverpool learn fate

Trent Alexander-Arnold has rejected the chance to join the LaLiga leaders, though two reports have explained why that’s still not good news for Liverpool.

The Liverpool right-back is out of contract in the summer and conventional wisdom suggested only two options were in play. The first was signing a contract extension at Anfield, with the only viable alternative Alexander-Arnold joins Real Madrid via free agency.

However, according to a fresh update from Spanish outlet DefensaCentral, a third and equally high profile outcome was recently on the table, albeit only very briefly.

They claimed Real Madrid’s bitter rivals Barcelona – the current table-toppers in Spain – made a ‘desperate attempt’ to thwart Real’s plans by snatching an agreement with Alexander-Arnold.

However, Barca were reportedly met with a ‘blunt response’ from Alexander-Arnold and his camp who made it crystal clear the defender’s mind is already made up.

It’s claimed Alexander-Arnold only has eyes for Real Madrid and is ‘crazy’ about the prospect of becoming the next Galactico.

DefensaCentral’s take on the situation regarding a move to Real Madrid has since been backed up by AS.

They declared: ‘Real Madrid’s work is already done: Alexander-Arnold knows what his salary will be and that he will have a long-term contract. Everything. The signing is 99% done.

‘Only a sudden change of direction from Alexander-Arnold can thwart it at this point. And that’s not expected.’

Alexander-Arnold act one of transformative triple coup

AS also shed light on other moves Real Madrid intend to make and the ramifications for two other Premier League sides.

Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen is a wanted man at the Bernabeu, with the club intent on both lowering the average age of their squad and signing more Spanish players. Huijsen ticks both boxes in that regard.

The centre-back can be signed via a £50m release clause, though Real Madrid intend to negotiate a deal at a lower price point.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have also hatched a plan to hijack Arsenal’s ‘virtually completed’ move for Martin Zubimendi…

Latest Liverpool news – Tottenham help / Mamardashvili dilemma

In other news, a rumoured Liverpool sale could inadvertently help Tottenham to complete a £33m signing.

Elsewhere, incoming Liverpool goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, has fired a warning shot to the man he aims to displace, Alisson Becker.

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano, Mamardashvili declared: “I am going to Liverpool to fight for the number one spot.

“I will go there to train at my best and I don’t know what they will decide afterward. I don’t decide who plays and who doesn’t.”

TEAMtalk has taken a deep dive into what Liverpool could and perhaps should do in their goalkeeping department, with the ever-reliable Caoimhin Kelleher another factor muddying the waters.