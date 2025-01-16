Will Alexander-Arnold be wearing Liverpool or Real Madrid colours in 2025?

Two separate sources – one from England and the other in Spain – claim Trent Alexander-Arnold has chosen between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Where Alexander-Arnold will play next season has dominated the headlines ever since news of Real Madrid’s interest in the player broke in the first half of 2024.

Real Madrid very rarely fail to get their man in the transfer market, though prising Liverpool’s homegrown superstar out of Anfield looked far from easy.

Alexander-Arnold is in the final six months of his contract and the Reds have put a lucrative new contract to the player. But according to updates from Marca and TBR Football, the right-back’s mind is made up and he’ll sign for Real Madrid.

Marca’s claim Real Madrid have Alexander-Arnold’s ‘yes in their the pocket’ is not all that surprising. Marca are unofficially known as Real Madrid’s mouthpiece in the media and are often used to push the club’s narrative.

But unfortunately for Liverpool fans, TBR Football have provided an entirely independent update of their own that makes the very same claims.

They stated: ‘Following months of agonising over his future, Trent Alexander-Arnold has now decided that he will leave his hometown club Liverpool this summer.’

As such, the report added: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to confirm that he will be joining Real Madrid in 2025.’

Why Alexander-Arnold chose Real Madrid over Liverpool – report

Explaining the thinking behind the right-back’s alleged decision, TBR Football claimed his motivations were not financial.

The report added: ‘TBR Football has been told by sources that finances have not played a major part in his decision.

‘But it has been about the prospect of playing abroad and a new lifestyle that he wants to experience.’

It’s then claimed that with Alexander-Arnold’s mind made up, Real Madrid now intend to make another attempt to sign the player this month.

Real Madrid lodged an official approach on New Years’ Eve – one day before Alexander-Arnold was free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the club.

Liverpool made it crystal clear during a brief telephone conversation that they would not entertain a mid-season sale for two reasons.

Firstly, they’ll stand no chance of recouping the player’s true value given his contract situation. Secondly, Alexander-Arnold has a big role to play in Liverpool’s quest for major silverware in the second half of the season.

As such, any renewed push to sign Alexander-Arnold in January looks destined to fail.

But if the two reports cited are correct, Liverpool are only delaying the inevitable and Alexander-Arnold will be lining up alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe at The Bernabeu next year.

Latest Liverpool news – Mo Salah contract…

In other news, The Sun claim Al-Hilal are set to offer Mohamed Salah £65m to play for two seasons in the Saudi Pro League.

However, TEAMtalk has been informed by transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, that Salah has no intention of moving to the middle east at this stage in his career.

It’s out understanding that winning the Ballon d’Or is a big motivating factor for the Egyptian and moving to Saudi Arabia would all but end his hopes of scooping that prestigious award.

As such, Salah’s preference if he were to leave Liverpool is remaining in Europe, thus putting confirmed suitor PSG at the front of the queue.

Nonetheless, it’s important to stress Salah’s priority at this stage is signing a brand new contract with Liverpool.

