The Barcelona verdict on selling Ronald Araujo to Liverpool early has been revealed

Barcelona sporting director Deco has revealed the verdict at the club if the early exit of defender Ronald Araujo to his current loan club Liverpool.

Araujo joined the Reds on loan in the summer, and has been loving his time at the club. Nailing down the right-back spot despite naturally being a central defender, the Barcelona man has spoken on his happiness at Anfield.

His family are also said to be very happy where they are.

As a result of that and the form of Araujo, Liverpool are believed to want to sign him permanently in January, rather than waiting until the summer, when they have a £47million option to buy.

But Barcelona sporting director Deco has suggested there’s little chance of a winter move.

He told Tot Costa: “Ronald Araujo and Liverpool? It’s a matter for next summer. I’m happy with him.

“He’s a leader, we have a good relationship, and we respect his decision. The main thing is seeing him happy, if he decides to stay at Liverpool and everything continues this way, we’re fine and we’ll be happy because it worked out for him.

“A little bit of money wouldn’t hurt either…”

READ MORE: Julian Ward takes charge of Liverpool operation for £55m star and opens ‘discussions’

Liverpool plans for Ronald Araujo

The plan at Liverpool to try to sign Araujo in January instead of the summer was revealed of late by a Spanish outlet.

They wrote the Reds would happily sign the Barca man ‘right now’ but ‘the purchase option can only be exercised at the end of the season.’

As for the summer, it’s said Liverpool are seriously considering making the permanent signing.

Indeed, it’s stated Barca have no chance of getting Araujo back if he and Liverpool are in agreement about wanting to keep their relationship going.

With the report reiterating the defender’s happiness at Anfield, it appears the deal being agreed is very likely barring any unforeseen changes.