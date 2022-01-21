Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have emerged as the three most serious candidates to sign Denis Zakaria, according to a report.

The 25-year-old midfielder has caught the eye following his 2017 move to Borussia Monchengladbach. However, further attention is now turning to the Switzerland international after he entered the final six months of his contract.

Liverpool are reportedly after a new midfielder as they look to bolster their ranks. In fact, the likes of Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco.

Nevertheless, Switzerland international Zakaria is also supposedly on their radar as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to evolve his team.

And, according to ESPN, Liverpool are amongst the most likely candidates to sign him.

Indeed, the Reds as well as German giants Bayern and Dortmund have all submitted the ‘most serious’ approaches for Zakaria.

The agents of the midfielder have held talks with a host of Europe’s top clubs. However, only Liverpool and the Bundesliga duo have offered the best proposals.

Monchengladbach are open to selling Zakaria this month so they do not lose him as a free agent in the summer.

As such, the player’s representatives are trying to seal a January deal for their client. Still, the agents are happy to wait until the summer if they cannot agree a deal in the coming days.

Zakaria moved to Monchengladbach from Young Boys in his native Switzerland.

He has racked up 145 appearances since then. What’s more, he has become a senior international, with 40 caps now to his name.

But ESPN adds that he feels ready to take the next step in his career.

While Liverpool are one of the frontrunners for Zakaria, a move for him to Manchester United is reportedly unlikely.

Zakaria to Man Utd unlikely

The Red Devils are supposedly preparing to move for more high-profile targets, such as Bellingham and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

United did have Zakaria firmly on their radar, but their interim manager situation is having an effect on their transfer plans.

Ralf Rangnick is only in charge until the end of the season. Therefore, United feel reluctant to make too many changes.

In fact, this reluctance has reportedly affected Rangnick’s hopes of signing his top target.

