A well-connected Italian journalist is adamant that Liverpool are very much in the mix to sign one of Inter Milan’s best players this summer after explaining how the Reds plan to trigger his signing, though with the deal set to go against one of the club’s long-established transfer policies.

The Reds splashed out a record £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players last summer in a bid to build on their title-winning squad and create what they hoped would be a trophy-winning dynasty at Anfield. Instead, too many changes and, quite possibly their decision not to sign the right players, has left Liverpool scrambling to salvage a season which could yet see them miss out on Champions League qualification in 2026/27.

One area that has been an issue all season is at right-back. And while Liverpool lost the incomparable Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer, the move to replace him with Jeremie Frimpong was, in theory, meant to deliver them a like-for-like replacement.

However, the Dutchman has been riddled by injury issues all season, while his chief competition for the shirt, homegrown Northern Ireland star Conor Bradley, has not fared much better.

And such have been those issues that Arne Slot has been forced to field the Reds’ player of the season, Dominik Szoboszlai, as cover there on more occasions than would have been wanted.

Now, though, Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, writing for Tuttomercatoweb, believes that Liverpool have positioned themselves in contention for the signing of Denzel Dumfries this summer.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan star is contracted at the San Siro until July 2028, though a clause in his deal leaves the Nerazzurri ‘vulnerable’ to his exit.

And Ceccarini has warned Inter that they will need to ‘fend off the onslaught’ from European giants this summer amid strong interest in both Dumfries and Alessandro Bastoni from Liverpool, among others.

Furthermore, the journalist claims a clause in his deal allows Dumfries the opportunity to sign for certain clubs throughout the month of July if they agree to meet a €25m (£22m, $29.7m) fee. Per Ceccarini, that is seen as ‘affordable’ for Liverpool, who retain a ‘strong’ interest in his signing…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool need to break their own transfer code to sign Inter star

Our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed Liverpool had also enquired about the possibility of signing Dumfries during the January transfer window, only to learn that the Serie A leaders had no interest in meeting their offer to sign him on loan with an option to make permanent.

Should the Reds secure his signing, though, in the summer, a deal would break the Liverpool transfer code that has seen them largely only signing stars of a certain age and whom they can ultimately claim a sizeable fee back on in the future.

To that end, the Reds have targeted stars either in their teens, or those in their early to mid 20s, and whom they will one day see a return, or better yet, a profit on…

Very few times in recent years have Liverpool ignored their own golden rule to sign players in the back end of their 20s, with Watauru Endo one such recent example, though his fee was only a modest €18.5m (£16m) in summer 2023.

At the same time, Liverpool’s interest in Dumfries comes at the same time as sources also believe that his teammate, Bastoni, is also on the Reds’ radar.

Sources believe the classy Italy defender is open to a big-money move this summer, despite not agitating to leave the San Siro.

Inter are also reported to be tracking two Liverpool stars themselves, with Ibrahima Konate, set to fall out of contract at the end of the season, and Curtis Jones, both on the Italian side’s transfer radar.

Liverpool latest: Slot must pass five tests to avoid sack; £100m winger linked

Meanwhile, Slot has been warned of the five factors he must pass to remain in charge at Anfield beyond this season, while a financial expert has provided an update on the payout he will get if FSG decide to sack him.

Elsewhere, we can exclusively confirm that one of Liverpool’s big summer signings is now ‘seriously considering’ requesting a loan exit after growing increasingly frustrated with the role he’s been given.

In other news, the Reds have been urged to break the bank to sign a world-class superstar as Mohamed Salah’s heir, and with a controversial broadcaster revealing the shock move he’s heard the Egyptian superstar will now make this summer.

And finally, one of the Reds’ best players has been backed to move to Real Madrid by a former Everton CEO.

However, TEAMtalk sources have made it clear why fans do not have to worry, and with FSG more than happy to meet his very sizeable demands over a new deal at Anfield.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.