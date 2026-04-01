Liverpool on pole for superb £68m double Serie A swoop as FSG ‘offered’ elite star

Liverpool are in a strong position to land two elite stars from Serie A, according to reports, while a pundit has namechecked Jurgen Klopp amid discussions over Arne Slot potentially getting sacked.

Liverpool could sign several new defenders during the summer window. Joe Gomez has been tipped to leave, and Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight years of his career.

Liverpool captured Jeremie Frimpong last summer, but both he and Conor Bradley have had injury-hit campaigns, forcing FSG to consider signing another right-back.

The latest information suggests Italy will be a prime hunting ground for Liverpool this summer…

Liverpool handed Denzel Dumfries opportunity

The Reds have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, we can reveal.

Dumfries’ representatives are trying to secure him a major summer move to the Premier League, and Liverpool are among the clubs to have been contacted.

The Dutchman, who has developed a reputation as a marauding right wing-back, can be signed via a tempting £21million release clause.

Sources state that Inter are trying to tie Dumfries down to a new contract that scraps that exit clause.

But whether Inter are successful remains to be seen, as the player is attracted by the opportunity to shine in the Premier League.

We understand that Liverpool are considering Dumfries as they hold long-term interest in the wide man, though centre-back is currently more of a priority at Anfield.

That is where a Juventus star comes in…

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Second Serie A target emerges

Dumfries is not the only Serie A star Liverpool are tracking, as Tuttomercatoweb report that they are the English club best-placed to snare Juve centre-half Gleison Bremer.

Tottenham Hotspur have pursued Bremer across numerous transfer windows, but Liverpool are now leading the charge.

Like Dumfries, Bremer has an enticing release clause in his contract. It is worth €54m (£47m), less than the €70m (£61m) Juve have previously quoted interested clubs.

The Brazilian’s departure would cause serious issues at the Allianz Stadium. Manager Luciano Spalletti views Bremer as ‘untouchable’, whereas Juve chiefs are increasingly open to a sale.

Bremer has the attributes needed to succeed at Liverpool, as he is strong, quick and has good positioning. Lautaro Martinez has previously labelled him Serie A’s ‘best defender’.

Slot sack verdict

Sam Allardyce and Michael Owen have both discussed Slot’s future at Anfield beyond the current campaign, with Xabi Alonso looming large.

The two pundits are in agreement that Slot should stay in charge, with Allardyce making a favourable comparison with Klopp.

“You can’t get rid of him when he just comes in and wins the league – nobody else has ever done that,” Allardyce said. “You’ve got to give him another year.

“You’ve got to, he won the league. He won the league, Jurgen Klopp couldn’t win the league in the last three years he tried to, and he’s still a god.”

When asked if Slot will depart this summer, Owen responded: “I don’t think so. To achieve what Arne Slot achieved in his first season is a great achievement.

“Not many new managers win the Premier League in their first season so full credit to him for achieving this.

“This year there has been a lot of circumstances which you can argue haven’t gone his way. Some will though blame Slot for the title defence, but you have other issues that have arise during this season.

“But I believe, should Liverpool secure Champions League status next season then Liverpool will keep Slot and he will be able to have a good pre-season with the squad to push on for next year.”

Owen added that Alexander Isak returning to full fitness will help Slot out hugely.

Although, the former striker did admit that Slot could be sacked if Liverpool fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.