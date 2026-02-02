Liverpool asked Inter Milan about the availability of Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries during high‑level discussions between the clubs in the past week, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We understand that, as part of wider talks during which Inter made their own move for Curtis Jones, an approach Liverpool immediately rejected, the Reds enquired about Dumfries’ situation. However, Inter’s response mirrored Liverpool’s: a firm no.

Sources confirm Liverpool explored the possibility of a loan with an option to buy for the 29‑year‑old, and while Inter gave the idea brief internal consideration, it was ultimately deemed unviable at this late stage of the window.

Liverpool, who are set to complete the signing of Rennes’ outstanding young talent Jeremy Jacquet on Monday ahead of a summer switch, have been assessing right‑back options following recent injuries to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

The Reds also held talks over Lutsharel Geertruida, currently on loan at Sunderland, but negotiations failed to reach a successful conclusion, and the deal collapsed.

Liverpool sources still believe a new right‑back arriving before the deadline is unlikely but not impossible, with the club continuing to monitor late‑window opportunities.

Dumfries was one of the options explored, but Inter’s stance has closed that door for now.

As things stand, Liverpool will keep reviewing the market — but unless circumstances change dramatically, their defensive reinforcements may have to wait until the summer.

With Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez all sidelined due to injuries, Arne Slot will need to consider other right-back options should the Reds fail to make a deadline day signing.

Dominik Szoboszlai has performed well playing in the right-back position before and Slot could be forced to move him there again this term.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to finalise the signing of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, though he will only move to Anfield at the end of the season, while Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano also remains on their radar.

