Denzel Dumfries’ representatives are actively pushing for a move to Liverpool this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding that those close to the Dutch international believe he could provide the ideal short-term solution to the club’s developing issues at right-back.

Liverpool moved quickly to bring in Jeremie Frimpong following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the club’s long-term hope had been that Conor Bradley would establish himself as the natural successor on the right side of defence.

However, Bradley’s progress has once again been disrupted by injury problems, and TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are now assessing whether another experienced option may be required heading into next season.

As a result, Inter Milan star Dumfries is increasingly emerging as a genuine possibility.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Dumfries’ camp and intermediaries have been making Liverpool fully aware of both the player’s availability and his strong desire to test himself in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has just helped Inter secure another Serie A title and remains one of Europe’s most experienced attacking full-backs.

However, TEAMtalk understands that a clause in his contract would allow him to leave the Italian champions in July for a fee of just over £20million, a figure viewed by several clubs as representing outstanding market value given his pedigree and experience.

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Liverpool considering swoop for Serie A star

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, are known admirers of Netherlands international Dumfries, and there is growing belief among those around the player that Anfield could represent an ideal fit.

His athleticism, attacking quality and familiarity with high-intensity systems are all attributes appreciated within Liverpool’s recruitment structure.

The Dutchman is also viewed as someone capable of immediately handling the physical and tactical demands of Premier League football without requiring a lengthy adaptation period.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that both Manchester City and Arsenal have been informed about Dumfries’s potential availability and his interest in moving to England.

City are continuing to monitor multiple defensive options amid uncertainty surrounding parts of Pep Guardiola’s squad, while Arsenal remain attentive to opportunities capable of strengthening their depth and versatility on the flanks.

For now, Liverpool’s priority remains assessing exactly how they structure their right-back department moving forward following Alexander-Arnold’s exit and Bradley’s ongoing fitness concerns.

But with Dumfries available at a relatively modest price and eager for a Premier League move, TEAMtalk understands his situation is now firmly on the radar of several English giants ahead of a potentially hectic summer window.

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