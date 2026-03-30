Liverpool are leading a three-club chase to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries this summer, strong reports in the Italian media have claimed, with the pieces starting to fall into place for the Reds to finally find a solution to their right-back issues.

The 2025/26 season looks unlikely to go down in the Liverpool history books unless there is a dramatic upturn and something extraordinary happens over the next couple of months. Arne Slot’s side has looked a shadow of the team that romped to Premier League title glory last term, with a series of inconsistent displays undermining their hopes of trophy success.

Remarkably, the Reds are still alive, though, in two cup competitions and can yet make this season a successful one if they can overturn Manchester City in the FA Cup and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

That, though, looks a tall order given what we have seen so far.

Aside from a drop in standards across the pitch, the one area that has really dogged the Reds all season is at right-back. Jeremie Frimpong has endured a stop-start first campaign at Anfield, while, unfortunately, Conor Bradley has failed to shake off his injury frustrations.

And with a lack of options open to Arne Slot, the Reds have been forced to play this season’s only real player of consistent quality, Dominik Szoboszlai, at right-back – a decision that has mystified many and even irked his international manager, who could not resist a sly dig at Slot.

Recognising that need, sporting director Richard Hughes appears to be honing in on a deal for Dumfries, as per L’Interista, who claims the Reds wouldn’t have a problem’ convincing him with a sizeable financial offer, making it ‘easy’ to persuade him to make the move.

Furthermore, on a contract until 2028, it’s understood that the 29-year-old’s release clause will allow him to move on for just €25m (£22m, $29m) this summer – a truly lowly price for a player of his quality.

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Liverpool face competition for Dumfries deal

Despite Liverpool’s interest, they are not the only side credited with taking a shine to the player and both Manchester United and Manchester City have also been credited with a possible move for the 69-times capped Netherlands international, who has been with the Nerazzurri since the summer of 2021.

It is Liverpool, though, who are seen as the favourites for his signature and our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier this year that Liverpool had also enquired about the possibility of signing Dumfries during the January transfer window, only to learn that the Serie A leaders had no interest in meeting their offer to sign him on loan with an option to make permanent.

However, all the signs now point to a summer deal being on the cards, with Hughes deciding that the club cannot sleep on their right-back troubles any longer and the need to get Szoboszlai back to playing regularly in his more favoured and influential attacking midfield position.

Should such a deal go through, it will break Liverpool’s long-standing code to only sign players of a certain age that they can then go on to make a profit on.

And despite turning 30 next month, the experienced star, given the price involved, looks too good an opportunity to miss for the Reds.

Dumfries has proved himself one of the game’s most influential right-backs in modern times, contributing to an impressive 51 goal involvements (25 scored, 26 assists) in 199 appearances for the Italian giants.

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Elsewhere, we understand that Liverpool are embroiled in a four-club fight to sign one of the fastest centre-backs in Europe following an impressive season that recently saw him called up to the senior France squad.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told which two Premier League sides they could face competition from for Xabi Alonso, with the Spaniard seemingly already making plans for his first signing back at Anfield.

And the transfer speculation continues to snowball after it was claimed the Reds were ‘ahead of Arsenal’ in the running to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon, who could be part of a double exit.

That comes after it was claimed that Newcastle ‘don’t want to keep the England winger’ this summer, in claims that will certainly surprise many.