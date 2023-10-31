Liverpool desire to sign elite forward sparks Bayern panic, as German media begs player to stay

The German press are deeply concerned that Jamal Musiala will decide to leave Bayern by signing for either Liverpool or Manchester City, with one journalist even sending the player an open letter.

Liverpool are spying potential forward signings in case Mo Salah ends up leaving the club next summer. Al Ittihad, who had a stunning £150million offer for Salah rejected in the most recent transfer window, are expected to return for the Egyptian at the end of the season.

Liverpool’s transfer search has seen them identify Bayern duo Musiala and Leroy Sane as potential additions to Jurgen Klopp’s squad. Out of those two elite players, it seems Musiala is the more likely to join.

On Sunday, Sport1 reporter Kerry Hau admitted that Bayern need to ‘work hard’ to finalise a new contract for Musiala, in order to prevent him from joining Liverpool or City.

Currently, he is one of the lowest earners in the Bayern squad, while he could also be tempted into a transfer after a disagreement with manager Thomas Tuchel over playing time.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer recently issued a direct response to the growing interest in the attacking midfielder. He stated that Musiala ‘knows what he has at Bayern’ and that he wants the player to stay in Bavaria ‘for a very long time’.

Despite those comments, unrest is growing in the German media about one of the country’s biggest talents heading to the Premier League in the near future.

Bild writer Raimund Hinko has written an open letter to Musiala, urging him to reject all interest in his services and ultimately stay at Bayern.

Journalist begs Jamal Musiala not to leave Bayern

“I am writing to you, dear Jamal, because of the current situation,” Hinko said.

“Out of deep concern that you will be lost to Bayern because they would apparently give the shirt off their back to Real Madrid, Liverpool or Manchester City in order to lure you away from Munich. That must not happen under any circumstances.

“At first I assessed the latest news as a storm in a teacup. Because there are always journalists around the world who hear the grass grow.

“But now it went a bit too far for me when Didi Hamann dared to predict as a Sky pundit that you, dear Jamal, will leave Bayern. That they will let you go because there is a big market for you.

“You, dear Jamal, now have a market value of €110million (£95.7m), with an upward limit. There would be good business to be had there. But you would, to use Manuel Neuer’s vocabulary, rip Bayern’s hearts out.

“There would be nothing wrong with Bayern buying Florian Wirtz, if you both played next to each other like you did recently in the national team. But the fans will be most happy if your contract is extended beyond 2026, ideally until 2030. To be honest, and hereby written: Me too.”

It seems many in Germany would be devastated if Musiala left the Bundesliga. Although, playing in England would not be a whole new experience for him.

The 20-year-old spent a large part of his childhood in England and was on Chelsea’s books for eight years before joining Bayern’s youth system in 2019.

