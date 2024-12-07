Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has revealed the exact length of contract Mo Salah will sign at Liverpool – but has warned owners Fenway Sports Group they could have riddled themselves with a declining star who will soon not be worth the big money they are paying him.

The Egyptian has bona fide claims of being one of the Reds best pound-for-pound signings over the last 25 years, having blasted his way to an incredible 226 goals in just 370 games since a bargain £36.9m move from Roma in summer 2017. After helping Liverpool win seven major honours in that time, Salah quite rightly takes his place on any list of the club’s all-time greatest-ever players.

However, his contract at Anfield is due to expire at the end of the current season, meaning he could open talks on a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1 – just 25 days from now.

Thankfully for Liverpool, though, those fears appear to have eased dramatically in recent days. And after Salah went public over those negotiations, a new offer has been put on the table to the player which appears to have satisfied his needs.

A significant hint that an agreement is now close to being announced came on Friday when an Egyptian pundit sent Salah a congratulatory message on social media over penning fresh terms at Anfield.

And while Liverpool themselves are yet to confirm anything, Merson has now revealed the news that he understands the 32-year-old has signed up until 2027, with the option of another year on top of that – and on the same £350,000 a week terms he currently earns.

However, Merson has issued a big warning – and feels FSG could be saddled with a player not worth his corn towards the back end of that arrangement.

“We’re only hearing it on the grapevine, but we’re hearing two years with a year option to Mo Salah. That’s a long time,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“I’d give him 300-400 grand a week now. Of course, I would today because he’s doing the business.

“I’m his biggest fan. I think he’s world-class. I’ll say he gets in every team in the world. He’s a winger and he’s the top scorer in the Premier League. It’s just absolutely amazing the numbers he puts up week in, week out, year in, year out.

“But in two-and-a-half years’ time, that’s a lot of money to be giving someone if they’re not doing the business then.”

DON’T MISS

❇️ Carragher reveals exact terms of new deal Liverpool should offer Mo Salah as journalist hails ‘PR masterstroke’

❇️ Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

Time will catch up with Salah, Merson claims

Salah has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent weeks, while claims that he has been in talks with PSG over a move were seen as a power-play to force Liverpool back to the negotiating table.

Now it seems that tactic has worked and there is a feeling that a new deal announcement on Salah will arrive over the coming days.

Certainly, his manager Arne Slot is not worried by it, having addressed the media after the 3-3 midweek draw at Newcastle.

”Every time we need Mo he scores a goal,” said Slot, as he answered questions regarding negotiations over Salah’s new contract extension. “We are hoping and we expect he can continue this for a long time. He was outstanding in the second half, he did many special things for us. Mo had a massive impact.

“It’s difficult to predict the future but Mo’s in an incredible place in a very good team that gives him opportunities at the moment and he’s able to do special things. He wasn’t playing his best game at first but then he did things not many players can do. He’s a special player. His finishing is so clinical. He leads by example and he trains so hard it is not surprising he does so well.”

Salah’s new terms will reportedly give him parity with his current £350,000 a week package, ensuring he remains the Merseysiders’ best-paid player.

However, Merson is warning that ‘Old Father Time’ waits for no man and that Salah may now be worth the money he is on come the back end of his new arrangement.

“Football changes. If it didn’t, we’d all still be playing still! The one sure thing that happens in football is, the older you get, the slower you get. That’s a fact. Otherwise, Usain Bolt would still be winning the Olympic 100 metres. For me, if it was a two-year contract, I’d give it to him, but I wouldn’t give him the option of another year. I understand Liverpool 100 per cent.

“I know people will say they’ve got to buy someone and it will cost them more, but they will have to buy someone sooner or later. He’s not going to go on until he’s 40, 41 years of age, so you’re only kicking it down the road.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Barcelona star linked; Chiesa doubts grow

Meanwhile, Liverpool are being tipped to launch an extraordinary raid on Barcelona in 2025 for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Per astonishing reports in the Spanish media, it’s suggested Slot is ready to turn to Dutch compatriot De Jong as a replacement for Ryan Gravenberch, who will be sold to Real Madrid for an enormous profit.

Barca, for their part, are keen to offload De Jong owing to his huge £300,000 a week wages.

Elsewhere, we can exclusively reveal that Inter Milan have spoken to the representatives of Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa about a return to Serie A after the Italy winger failed to make an impact since his move from Juventus.

The Euro 2000 winner has been limited to just 18 minutes of Premier League action for the Reds.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly interested in a classy Porto right-back, who is also being tracked by Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Salah’s outstanding record for Liverpool season by season