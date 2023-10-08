Determined Klopp pushing Liverpool into €85m double deal with fading forces directed to Anfield exit door

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is intent on further strengthening his squad with Brazilian midfielder Andre right at the top of a two-man wishlist in the January transfer window.

The Reds spent the summer rebuilding their midfield with four new names coming in to revitalise their engine room. Indeed, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Waturu Endo have all come in and brought a new dimension to their midfield with the early signs looking good and pointing to a strong season ahead.

Klopp and Liverpool head to Brighton on Sunday for a tricky clash against Brighton – and the Merseysiders go there knowing a win at the AMEX will catapult them within a point of early pacesetters Tottenham and ahead of the shootout later on Sunday between Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, Klopp is already planning ahead for further recruits at Anfield within the winter window. And with six midfielders departing Anfield over the summer, it is thought Klopp still feels there is space in his squad for another new addition to supplement those already at his disposal.

Furthermore, with Thiago Alcanatara’s deal expiring next summer, there is every chance Klopp is planning for his departure.

As a result, one man who caught his eye over the summer window, and whom remains on his radar, is Fluminense midfielder Andre. Liverpool saw a £25.5m (€30m) offer for the Brazil international rejected by the Rio de Janeiro based club in the summer. However, as their president Mario Bittencourt admits, they will be open to his sale in January with an offer of €35m (£30.3m) highly likely to tempt them to cash in.

Liverpool watch Andre again and also want Piero Hincapie

Furthermore, with Andre himself admitting he is ready to make the move to Europe, a parting of ways appears inevitable in the winter window.

As a result, 90min claim Liverpool have this week stepped up their interest in a deal to sign Andre after watching him in action once again. Indeed, Reds officials were in attendance for Fluminense’s win over International on Thursday as they booked their place in the Copa Libertadores final. The Brazilian side will now face Boca Juniors in the final.

And with the final taking place on November 4 at the Maracana, Andre could well leave his hometown club as a champion of South America.

However, he is not the only new player Klopp is determined to sign in January with the club also ‘in talks’ over a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie. The Ecuador defender is reverred as one of the Bundesliga’s best defenders having clocked up 73 appearances over the past two seasons.

Still only 21, the player did sign a new deal with Bayer just last month as a reward for his progress and to try and ward off his suitors. However, with his agent confirming Liverpool interest in Hincapie is gathering pace, speculation over an offer from the Merseysiders in January is starting to gather pace.

To that end, Bayer are reportedly gearing themselves up for fresh speculation over his future and are sticking a minimum €50m (£43.3m) valuation on his head.

Joel Matip likely to be on his way at Liverpool

Quite how high Liverpool will go remains to be seen. But it is undoubtedly true that Klopp would love to bring in the 27-times capped central defender to Merseyside if a fee can be agreed.

To that end, Klopp wants to bring more central defensive cover to Anfield in January. Joel Matip is another Liverpool man now in his final year at Anfield and it appears unlikely at this stage that Liverpool will look to extend his stay.

The 32-year-old was a free-transfer signing from Schalke in summer 2016 – one of Klopp’s first permanent signing for the Reds – and has proved a crucial figure in their success over the years. However, a series of niggling injuries have limited his effectiveness for Liverpool with the former Cameroon international appearing just 193 times across his seven full seasons at Anfield.

Matip, the scorer of a cruel last-gasp own goal in the Reds’ last Premier League game at Tottenham, has showed signs in recent times that his powers as an elite centre-half are starting to fade. And a move to bring in the left-sided star would also potentially see Virgil van Dijk switched to a role on the right-side of defence with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez also options.

And with Andre also potentially arriving as a long-term successor to Thiago, the Liverpool succession plan for some of their long-time trusted stars appears to be gathering some serious momentum.

