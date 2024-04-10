Devastating double Liverpool exit accelerates as Euro giant begins talks and Romano confirms ‘strong’ interest

There has been an update on Mo Salah's future at Liverpool

Mo Salah and a second Liverpool forward are getting closer to leaving Anfield in the summer transfer window, as per two trusted sources.

The future of Salah at Liverpool has been thrown into doubt, with his contract expiring in summer 2025 and iconic manager Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season. The Reds managed to hold off any Saudi advances for the right winger last summer, even rejecting a huge £150million bid, though it remains to be seen whether they will keep him ahead of next season.

On Monday, it emerged that Fenway Sports Group CEO Michael Edwards is ‘ready’ to green light Salah’s exit, should the Egyptian make clear his desire to play in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Saudi clubs are unlikely to match the £150m offer that was previously submitted. Instead, Liverpool will receive a starting bid worth £70m, due to the fact Salah will have entered the final 12 months of his contract.

talkSPORT’S report on Tuesday added that Salah remains happy on Merseyside and is not pushing to leave currently. But Saudi Pro League officials could change that by offering him unbelievable amounts of money.

Amid all the rumours, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided his take on Salah’s future. He has confirmed that there is concrete Saudi interest in the 31-year-old goalscorer, though talks are unlikely to begin until the end of the campaign.

“Despite some speculation to the contrary, I’m not aware of imminent proposals and I’m told nothing is happening now/April in general,” Romano said in his latest Daily Briefing column.

“Interest in Salah from Saudi remains strong but it’s not time for proposals, not even for talks from what I’m told.”

Luis Diaz could follow Mo Salah out of Liverpool

Luis Diaz is another top Liverpool star who might be on the move in the summer. The left winger’s camp are hoping to secure him a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, while Paris Saint-Germain are tracking his situation.

According to The Telegraph, PSG are the best-placed club to snare Diaz. Club officials from the French capital have even held discussions with Diaz’s agent about a possible move.

The Colombian is facing a ‘crossroads’ in his career, as he must decide whether to push for a new contract with Liverpool or try out a new challenge elsewhere.

While Diaz has become an integral player for Klopp since joining Liverpool in January 2022, there have been no talks between the two parties about a possible contract extension.

Diaz’s current terms run until June 2027, but it is more his wages and his feeling that he should be rewarded that could push him away.

Liverpool supporters would be gutted to see Diaz leave, as he is a brilliant attacker who often succeeds in getting fans up off their seats. The only positive is that Liverpool should be able to make a significant profit on him.

After signing the 27-year-old for an initial £37.5m – potentially rising to £50m – PSG are now prepared to pay £75m to take him to France.

