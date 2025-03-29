Liverpool have been given a fresh warning that Mo Salah could be set to quit Anfield this summer after it was revealed how Erling Haaland’s recent contract extension at Man City has shifted the player’s focus – though both Fabrizio Romano and a senior Sky Sports reporter have also offered the latest on the Egyptian and Virgil van Dijk signing new deals.

The 32-year-old Reds forward is arguably enjoying the best season of his career having thundered in an incredible 32 goals in 43 appearances so far for Arne Slot. Adding in the 22 assists Salah also has to his name, it’s safe to say Liverpool supporters have been treated to a truly vintage Salah across the 2024/25 campaign.

Yet with just 93 days until his contract at Anfield officially expires, Liverpool are in increasing danger of the Egyptian talisman leaving on a free. And with no shortage of suitors for his services – and those in Saudi Arabia willing to offer the Egyptian king a salary over £1m a week – Reds supporters are fearing the player is now in the final few weeks of his incredible stint on Merseyside.

And while Salah himself has often referenced his ‘final year’ at Anfield in the media, it’s also reported that his priority remains on signing a new contract and extending his Anfield stay into a ninth season and beyond.

However, after providing an update on the player’s situation on talkSPORT, pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed he has heard Salah will indeed leave at the season’s end, with a move to the Middle East his preference and with anything the Reds can now offer paling into insignificance after Haaland’s recent bumper new deal at the Etihad.

“I didn’t say certain, I heard rumours that he might be,” Agbonlahor stated on Salah leaving. “I just think that Mo Salah is probably asking for crazy money.

“It would not surprise me if he’s asking for, let’s say he would get £1m-a-week in Saudi. If Liverpool are offering 300k, he’s probably saying: ‘nah, I want to be the highest paid player in the Premier’.

“Maybe he is saying to Liverpool: ‘I want more than Haaland. Haaland has just signed an eight-year contract, I want more than what he is earning. I deserve it, I am the best player in the Premier League this season, scored the most goals. Pay me or I move on’…

“Liverpool are in a bad place, negotiations-wise.”

Romano and Reddy offer Salah, Van Dijk contract updates

Despite Agbonlahor’s claims, Salah has proven that his Liverpool stay is simply not just about the money and given the wild sums on offer in Saudi Arabia, he surely would have agreed the move there already if he were purely trying to look after his wealth.

Sources have also indicated to us that the player’s preference also remains on staying at Anfield. And while talks are continuing between the parties, the fact that Salah’s wife, Magi and their two young daughters are settled in the area and keen to avoid having to up sticks, would suggest a compromise will be reached.

However, with time ticking along, it’s easy to see why supporters are becoming increasingly twitchy.

And recent suggestions from the likes of Robbie Fowler – who predicted all of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold will depart Anfield this summer, do not help matters.

However, per David Ornstein earlier this week, Liverpool have a renewed belief that Salah will stay.

“Not that I’m personally aware of,” Ornstein replied when asked in a Q&A if there was any update on Salah’s contract. “Which doesn’t mean there aren’t any, it may just be that it hasn’t come to the media/public attention yet.

“I just know Liverpool have been optimistic for some time that they will reach an agreement because, ultimately, they want Salah to stay and there is a belief that he is happy and would like the same.

“Now, of course, the numbers will need to be right (on what we think is a proposed two-year extension) and clearly that has not been easy… but there has so far been nothing to indicate talks have stopped or are not moving in a positive direction.

“Furthermore, when you make checks on rumours/reports/suggestions that Salah might be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League or PSG, for example, you tend to receive pretty immediate and firm denials.

“I also don’t sense the Champions League and EFL Cup final defeats will have any bearing on the outcome or timings.”

Romano, meanwhile, has also backed up that claim Salah and Van Dijk could ink new deals.

“Liverpool maintain their position on both Salah and Van Dijk. Liverpool want to extend their contracts and remain optimistic,” the Italian told Givemesport.

Sky Sports’ senior reporter Melissa Reddy also states that recent claims that Alexander-Arnold will depart will have no bearing on Salah or Van Dijk’s futures.

“Alexander-Arnold’s situation will have no bearing on what happens with Salah and Van Dijk as all contract offers have been drafted on individual merit, data and circumstances,” Reddy told Sky Sports. “The optimism is still strong that the pair will remain.”

