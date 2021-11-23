Chelsea legend admits he ‘wants to cry’ over rampant Liverpool star

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has admitted that it is only a matter of time before Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah breaks all of his records.

The Reds’ Egyptian star has proved one of the best Premier League signings in history at Anfield. While he has enjoyed consistent goalscoring form since signing in 2017, he has only recently begun to see the true reward.

Not only has he reached 100 Premier League goals in the competition and for Liverpool this season, he has done so in style.

Indeed, he became the fifth-fastest player to a league century of goals. For Liverpool, though, he is the fastest player to 100 league goals, after surpassing Roger Hunt’s record.

As for the greatest Africans to play in Europe’s top competitions, former Ivory Coast man Drogba proved one of the best.

However, Salah beat the ex-Chelsea man to become the leading African scorer in the English top flight. Drogba took 254 games to net 104 goals, Salah only 167.

As such, Drogba believes that the Liverpool star will trump his efforts if his form continues.

“If he continues, he’s going to destroy all my records – I want to cry!” the 43-year-old told Mehwar TV.

Drogba still holds the record for the most Champions League goals of any African player. Nevertheless, Salah is 11 off the former forward’s record of 44.

Furthermore, Salah is only 10 behind Drogba’s African record of 54 Premier League assists.

Drogba hails Liverpool’s Salah

Drogba added of the player he played with briefly at Chelsea: “What I saw during training, and all his teammates will tell you, the quality was there. He just needed time on the pitch to show his talent and his quality.

“When you look at the squad we had at the time, it was not easy to play.

“But what really got me attached to Mo is that he’s a really nice guy and really polite even when he was not playing.

“He was sad not to contribute to the team, but he was always good. He said not one word regarding the coach or even the players.

“When you have this kind of intelligence, it’s just a matter of time before you blow up.”

Salah has netted 16 goals in 16 games this season.