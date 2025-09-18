Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has called for authorities and Liverpool FC to take action after insisting he lost the plot and clashed with a supporter, leading to his red card, came as a result of him receiving “90 minutes of insults”.

The Premier League champions emerged 3-2 winners thanks to another late goal – this time from captain Virgil van Dijk – as they emerged with all three Champions League points after a ding-dong affair at Anfield – yet it was the dismissal of the visitors’ boss Simeone at the end of the game that stole the headlines.

The Atleti boss had been his usual energetic self down the touchline, throwing his arms up in despair as Liverpool cruised into a 2-0 lead by minute six, and then dancing on the sidelines in delight when Marcos Llorente scored his second of the game on 81 minutes to steal what looked like an impressive draw.

But with Van Dijk heading home a late winner, sparking scenes of jubilation from the home support, the 55-year-old Argentine – who famously got David Beckham sent off as a player in the 1998 World Cup – lost the plot and confronted the Liverpool fan who had been goading him all game, sparking ugly scenes that ultimately led to a red card being flashed at the Atletico boss.

A calmer Simeone spoke to Movistar after the game to explain his actions and calling for the perpetrator to be handed his own consequence.

“There has been insults the whole game, but well, the one who has to be calm is me, and endure everything, insults, gestures, etc… they insult you the whole game from behind and you can’t say anything, because I’m the coach.

“My reaction to the insult is not justifiable, but you don’t know what 90 minutes of being insulted without stopping is like…

“And of course, with the goal of the opposition, you turn around and they continue to insult you, and with the tension, what happens, happens…

“The referee? He told me that he understood me, but hopefully Liverpool can improve it and if they identify who did that, it will have its consequences.”

Simeone admits his actions were not justifiable, but is adamant he was provoked and once again called for Liverpool FC to take action against the fan.

“There is a lot of talk about taking care, but they (fans) were shouting insults through the whole game from behind the bench. And I cannot say anything as I am a coach.

“Obviously, my reaction is not justifiable, I insulted him. But it was 90 minutes of being insulted the whole time. It is not that easy.”

“The referee understood the situation. I hope that a team like Liverpool can improve that part.

“When they identify the person who did this, he should have consequences. But he who needs to stay calm, and take the insults, is me. In my place, you just have to take it.”

Watching the incident unfold, former West Ham striker Dean Ashton could not believe his eyes will working with talkSPORT.

Ashton said: “At the end, he’s decided to have a fight with everybody in some extraordinary scenes. He has had to be pulled back.

“It was amazing. He took a step back, he thought he’d calmed and he went again towards the Liverpool supporters.

“One of them was at the front doing the crying hands to him as he was being sent off.”

