A Feyenoord player Liverpool boss Arne Slot is reportedly ‘fascinated’ by has been backed to make a Premier League transfer in 2025.

The Dutchman swapped Feyenoord for Liverpool in the summer, replacing legendary manager Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hotseat.

However, unlike many managers, Slot did not bring his former charges to his new team, instead trusting the considerable wealth of quality he already had at his disposal.

But going forward, the Reds will dip into the transfer market, particularly if Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk don’t sign new deals – with the trio out of contract next summer. One such individual Liverpool are reportedly interested in is Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj-Moussa, who joined the Dutch giants on a five-year deal earlier this year.

After La Gazette du Fennec claimed Slot is ‘already fascinated’ by the 22-year-old attacker, the Algerian’s former manager at Belgian second-tier side Patro Eisden Maasmechelen believes it won’t be long before Premier League teams want to secure his signature.

Stijn Stijnen told Voetbal International: “Against [Man] City (in Feyenoord’s comeback 3-3 Champions League draw), everyone saw what you could see much earlier. As a right winger, he makes it difficult for every defender in the world, especially now that he is becoming increasingly physically stronger.

“I saw him defend and switch against City. Yes, then he is a difference-maker on the ball. With us, he sometimes wanted to do a little too much with the ball in positions where it might not be useful if you lost it.

“Anis is now followed on a global level. After City and that goal against Salzburg, I cannot imagine that there will not be an offer from an English club next summer. Believe me, [Feyenoord director Dennis] Te Kloese is rubbing his hands now.”

A sharp rise

Not all that long ago, Moussa was playing in Lens’ B team, before starring for Olympic Charleroi in the Belgian third division in the 2022/23 season.

After scoring eight goals for the Belgian National Division 1 outfit, Patro Eisden secured his services, before he headed out on loan to Vitesse in the Eredivisie.

A return of two goals in 15 games does not make for great reading but Feyenoord saw enough there to fork out £3m (€3.6m, $3.8m) for his services.

After making cameo appearances off the bench for Feyenoord, he is now a regular in Brian Priske’s team – scoring four goals in his last five matches in all competitions.

It is early days and his form may yet wane just as quickly as he has come into the Dutch giants’ first-team, but the signs are looking good so far. Whether or not a Premier League side acts on Stijnen’s prediction is up in the air.

Salah to stay after all?

Salah grabbed footballing headlines when he said Liverpool had not offered him a new contract and he was “more out than in” at the club.

However, TEAMtalk now understands that the Reds have made ‘concrete steps’ in contract negotiations with Salah and confidence is growing a new deal could be struck soon.

The Merseyside outfit also believe a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi could yet be done after trying and failing to sign him in the summer.

The 25-year-old Spaniard is reportedly coming round to moving to Anfield, but he will wait until the end of the current season to make the switch.

And centre-back Van Dijk may be the closest of Liverpool’s soon-to-be out-of-contract trio to extending his stay, with the club said to have offered him a new lucrative deal.