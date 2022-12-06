Differing Klopp, Tuchel stances on Germany job revealed, as sudden exit tees up landmark change

A surprise exit in German football has roused speculation the top job could soon be available, and one of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel would gladly take Germany’s most prestigious job, per a trusted source.

Germany bowed out of the World Cup at the group stage for the second successive tournament. A group that also contained Spain heightened the chance of a shock, though even the most pessimistic of German fans would’ve expected their side to progress.

Alas, Hansi Flick’s side did not, and with a home Euros next on the horizon in 2024, there’s mounting speculation a change of manager is afoot.

Flick – a former treble winner with Bayern Munich – previously admitted he’s aware his position is far from certain.

“We’ll work that out quickly,” said Flick on the subject of his future at the head of German football.

“It’s difficult to answer now right after the game when we’re eliminated. We’ll see about that soon.”

Various managers have been linked with the role if Flick is swept aside. Jurgen Klopp is arguably the greatest German manager in the game right now and would represent the obvious choice.

Germany also couldn’t go wrong if appointing Thomas Tuchel too, and unlike Klopp, the ex-Chelsea boss is currently unemployed.

YahooSport put former interim Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick and Hertha Berlin Sporting Director Fredi Bobic in the frame too. What’s more, a surprise exit on Monday is heightening suspicion Flick’s time is up.

Germany team director, Oliver Bierhoff, stepped down on Monday and Flick’s response is, per YahooSport, sparking speculation he’ll be next.

Flick next to go?

“[Bierhoff] pushed all of this forward with great personal commitment and against a great deal of resistance,” Flick said.

“At the moment, my coaching team and I are having a hard time imagining how the gap created by Oliver’s departure can be closed, both professionally and personally.

“Our cooperation has always been characterised by loyalty, team spirit, trust and reliability. Cohesion was in the DNA of our team.

“Oliver was my first contact and friend within the team. Our common goal was the Euro 2024 project in Germany. For Oliver, the focus was always and exclusively on the well-being of the national team, the DFB and German football.”

Of Bierhoff, Flick added: “I would like to thank him personally and as the national coach for this long collaboration and the invaluable trust that has been placed in us. Trust is and remains the greatest asset in football.

“The last few days have not been easy, and I wish Oliver and his family the very best from the bottom of my heart. German football and the national team in particular owe him an incredible amount.”

Klopp, Tuchel stances differ

If Flick is next to fall, Liverpool fans will be keeping a close eye on who the German FA target. Klopp has been everything the Reds could’ve hoped for and more and losing him would be a bigger blow than the departure of any player.

However, according to Bild’s Christian Falk, Liverpool fans need not fear.

Falk tweeted Klopp is not interested in taking the Germany job right now – unlike Tuchel who ‘would be interested’.

If there was any one role that could’ve lured Klopp away from Anfield it would likely have been the German national team gig, especially ahead of a Euros on home soil.

Thankfully for Reds fans, it sounds like Klopp stint in Merseyside won’t conclude any time soon.

