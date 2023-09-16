Diogo Jota wants Liverpool to break bank to sign ‘special’ Man City star as dream teammate

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has had no hesitation in naming Bernardo Silva as his dream teammate at Anfield, hoping that one day he has the chance to team up with the Manchester City star at club level.

Portuguese playmaker Silva is regarded as one of the most talented players in the Premier League, this summer being once again the subject of strong approach from Barcelona. And while City managed to ward them off by convincing Jota to sign a new deal, it’s claimed the player still harbours dreams of a future move to the Nou Camp.

Pep Guardiola, however, knows all about Silva’s abilities and is determined not to let the 29-year-old, who was won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups and the Champions League at the Etihad, leave without a fight.

Another man who is well aware of his abilities is Liverpool star Jota, who knows all about his qualities having played alongside him for the Portuguese national side for a good number of years.

Indeed, when asked if there was one player from the Portugal national side he’d love to play alongside at Liverpool, Jota was quick to overlook the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes.

And he had no hesitation in highlighting Silva, a player he hails as having a ‘special’ ability on the ball.

“Bernardo Silva, for me. For sure, he is probably one of the most intelligent football guys I have known,” Jota told YouTube channel That’s Football.

“The way he can hide the ball as well from the opponent is special. I think I would go for him.”

Jota reflects on Liverpool start to the season

Liverpool’s chances of signing Silva, of course, are highly unlikely given both Guardiola’s view of him, toghether with the fact that Liverpool have spent a good £142.5m million on midfield reinforcements already this summer.

Jota, meanwhile, has featured in all five of Liverpool’s matches so far this season, starting on Saturday against his former side Wolves at Molineux.

The Merseysiders though will have to be at their best if they are to hunt down Guardiola’s all-conquering side, who are going for a fourth successive English title; something that has never been achieved in the English game.

Jota, however, believes Liverpool will be a force to be reckoned with once their new-look midfield – with four signings in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Waturu Endo and Ryan Gravenberch arriving – bed in and get used to one another’s strengths.

“It’s still early days in the season, with a few new players we are still trying to find our best inside the team,” he said, when asked about Liverpool’s title challenge.

“It’s good that we can grab a few points from tough games that we have at the beginning, and hopefully we can stick to them for a long time because we know they are strong and they are not giving points away.”

