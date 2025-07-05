Liverpool will pay Diogo Jota’s contract up in full to his wife Rute Cardoso after the Portuguese star was killed in a car crash alongside his brother Andre in the early hours of Thursday morning, and with Bayern Munich joining Oasis as the latest to pay an emotional tribute to the star.

The 28-year-old was tragically killed in the early hours of July 3 when the Lamborghini he was driving in northern Spain popped a tyre and crashed during an overtaking manoeuvre, leading to his tragic death and a heartbreaking 11 days after his marriage to childhood sweetheart, Cardoso.

His untimely death has poured an outpouring of grief from all associated with Liverpool FC and indeed the wider football community as the game gets to grips with the loss of one of its stars and, more importantly, a family comes to terms with the unimaginable passing of a true family man, who leaves behind his wife and three young children.

But on the day Diogo Jota‘s funeral takes place in Gondomar, Portugal, it’s been reported that the Reds, who plan to emotionally support his family as best as they possibly can, will also offer financial support too.

And according to Record, Liverpool FC will pay up Jota’s £140,000 a week contract – which still had two years left to run – in full, to his family, and as a small token of their support.

Meanwhile, some of his grieving Liverpool teammates, including close friend Andy Robertson, who last saw Diogo Jota at his wedding, and club captain Virgil van Dijk have both been pictured arriving at church carrying red wreaths with the No 20 woven into them.

Manager Arne Slot also arrived, somberly entering the place of worship, alongside his players Joe Gomez, Wataro Endo and Ibrahima Konate.

READ MORE 🔴 ‘You will never walk alone’ – Liverpool boss Arne Slot sends emotional message to family of Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota: Tributes continue to pour in after tragic death

The service is being held just hours after Jota’s former teammate, Pedro Neto, paid an emotional tribute before Chelsea’s Club World Cup match with Palmeiras in the United States, with the Portugal star holding up a shirt bearing the names Diogo and Andre during a minute’s silence before kick-off, fighting back tears in the process.

Before that, Al-Hilal’s Portuguese players Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo were also emotionally overwhelmed before their Club World Cup match against Fluminense, as a minute’s silence was held.

And back in the UK, on the opening night of their sold-out concert in Cardiff, Oasis paused proceedings to pay tribute as an image of Jota appeared on the big screen, dedicating their song ‘Live Forever’ to the 28-year-old.

Meanwhile, speaking from Atalanta, Bayern Munich and their captain Joshua Kimmich have paid their respects to Jota ahead of their Club World Cup quarter-final against PSG later on Saturday.

“Of course, we talked about it, and you can clearly see it has affected the two Portuguese players,” he said.

“It really shows how delicate everything is.

“Here we are talking about football, the quarter-final, and who will win – things we consider important, and that’s right. But in moments like this, you realise what truly matters.”

Kimmich added: “Accidents happen every day, but when you know the person, it hits you even harder.”

Jurgen Klopp and Darwin Nunez speak on Diogo Jota death

“This is a moment where I struggle,” former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said on his Instagram page. “There must be a bigger purpose, but I can’t see it!

“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre. Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father.

“We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them!

“Rest in peace – Love J.”

Following confirmation of Jota’s tragic death, the Premier League said in a statement: “Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre.

“Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time.

“Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club.”

His Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez also spoke of his devastation.

“There are no words of comfort for so much pain,” he wrote.

“I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.

“I send all my strength to his family, from where he is, I’m sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children.

“May he rest in peace. Diogo and Andre.”