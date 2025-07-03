Tributes have begun to flood in for Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota after the Portuguese star died in a car crash in northern Spain, less than two weeks after the player got married.

The 49-times capped Portugal international died, alongside his brother Andre Silva, 26, when the Lamborghini they were travelling in left the road due to a tyre blow-out while overtaking another vehicle and then caught fire.

Andre Silva, 26, was also a professional footballer with Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel.

In a short statement, Liverpool FC stated on their official website: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

“The club have been informed that the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Portugal’s prime minister, Luis Montenegro, also paid tribute to the Liverpool star in a statement on social media: “The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal’s name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports.”

Pedro Proenca, the president of the Portuguese FA, confirmed the request for a minute’s silence to be held on Thursday.

“The Portuguese football federation and the entire Portuguese football community are completely devastated by the death of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, this morning in Spain. Much more than a fantastic player, who played almost 50 matches for the national A team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself.

“On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players played, respectively.

“The Portuguese football federation has already asked UEFA for a minute’s silence this Thursday, before our team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship. We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

Spanish police release statement after Diogo Jota death

The Guardia Civil has told BBC Sport that Jota and his brother died at about 00:30 local time on Thursday.

The crash occurred on the A-52 in the province of Zamora, with the road in Spain a popular route for drivers travelling to Spain from northern Portugal.

Emergency services in the Castilla and Leon region confirmed the crash, announcing in a statement: ‘The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire.

‘1-1-2 notified the Zamora Traffic Police, the Zamora Provincial Council Fire Brigade, and the Sacyl Emergency Coordination Center (CCU) of this accident.

‘From there, a Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and the Primary Care Medical Staff (MAP) from the Mombuey Health Center were sent, who confirmed the death of two people on the scene,

The tragedy comes just after Jota married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Porto in an extravagant ceremony on June 22.

The couple have three children together.

On Monday, Rute shared more pictures from their wedding day and wrote: “My dream came true.” Jota commented: “I’m the lucky one.”