Liverpool are still awaiting a full diagnosis on the ankle injury for Diogo Jota, but they have not ruled him out of the Carabao Cup final following an initial scan.

The 25-year-old came off at half time in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday. He enjoyed a decent first half and was looking to add to his 17 goals this term.

However, Jota had to withdraw at the break and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted concern after the match.

Klopp said: “The ankle was swollen at the break so we had to change. [It was] a twisted ankle and it was swollen.

“So that’s not a good sign, but we have to see. We need further assessment.”

According to The Telegraph, Portugal international Jota had an initial scan on the issue on Thursday morning.

Liverpool have subsequently not ruled him out of next Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Nevertheless, Jota wore a protective boot after his injury and Liverpool are awaiting a full diagnosis.

For now, Premier League matches against Norwich and Leeds United – both at Anfield – may come too soon for him.

The Liverpool Echo, meanwhile, notes that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently recovered quickly from his own ankle ligament issue.

The English midfielder went down after scoring for Liverpool against Brentford in January. Despite the concern, he played – and scored again – in the following weekend’s win over Crystal Palace.

And the Liverpool Echo reports that Liverpool have moved to ease fresh concern over Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 28-year-old showed concern during the warm-down session at the San Siro. However, Liverpool expect him to be in contention for Saturday’s clash with Norwich.

Successful Firmino, Jota swap shows Liverpool strength

Nevertheless, Liverpool did not suffer too much by swapping Jota for Roberto Firmino at half time.

Indeed, the substitute netted the Reds’ opener in Milan, glancing a header in from a corner.

He was also influential in linking midfield to attack to help wrestle control of the game back for Liverpool in the second half.

Klopp, who – Jota aside – has a fully-fit squad, also brought on Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Luis Diaz.

The trio were also influential in helping steer the away side to a 2-0 win.