Diogo Jota has insisted that he is happy to play anywhere across the front line as Liverpool chase runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Reds are in the chasing pack alongside Chelsea following a turnaround in fortunes for the top three of late. Liverpool’s win over Brentford on Sunday was their first in the top flight in four games.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have picked up only two wins since the start of December and lost to City on Saturday.

If Liverpool are to close the gap on City to less than the current eight point swing, Jota will prove key – especially this month. Indeed, the Portuguese and Roberto Firmino are the usual starters in the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Overall, though, he has scored 25 goals in 56 Liverpool games, playing all across the front line.

And the former Wolves man has insisted that he will play wherever required.

“I always try to do what the manager asks me to do,” the 25-year-old told Liverpool’s official matchday programme. “At Wolves we sometimes played with three up front and I was on the left, because we had a proper main striker in Raul [Jimenez].

“When we played with two, I was up front. So it depends on what the manager asks me to do.

“I try to adapt and I think that’s one of my main characteristics. I don’t force anyone to adapt to me – I try to adapt to whatever is required and do my best.

“Maybe some people will say I’m not a proper false nine or I’m not a nine, whereas some others may like it.

“But whenever I’m on the pitch I aim to get goals and get the team reaching the opponent’s goal. That’s what I try to do.”

City look relentless in their pursuit of another Premier League title. Indeed, they have won 12 games in a row at the busiest time of the season to storm ahead.

Jota urges Liverpool faith

But Jota added that Liverpool will still be in the title race if they keep up their own momentum.

“At the moment City are already with a proper gap, let’s say it like that, so it’s up to us to try to close that gap,” he said.

“Of course, in the league game at Chelsea we matched each other and if Manchester City were watching they would have been happy with that outcome as we both lost points.

“But we just have to keep going and try to close that advantage.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we will be doing our very best so I think we will be able to take it until the very end of the season and I hope that’s what happens.”

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday, facing Crystal Palace away. Before then, they are in London again to play Arsenal in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.