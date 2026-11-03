Dirk Kuyt fires warning at Liverpool ahead of Fenerbahce clash – ‘We have a very good plan’

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt has fired a warning at his old club ahead of what is expected to be a hostile Champions League clash with Fenerbahce in Istanbul.

Adoni Iraola’s men are looking to maintain their 100% start to this season’s competition when they take on the Turkish side, with Kuyt having recently been named as temporary Fenerbahce boss.

The Dutchman only joined the club in June as an assistant to Ismail Karal, who resigned last week after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Fener are currently in fifth place in the Turkish Super Liga and have taken only two points from their first three Champions League outings, having qualified for the tournament proper for the first time in 18 years.

But while Fener were crushed 6-0 at Aston Villa, they have drawn at home against both Roma and Slavia Prague, and another hostile, sell-out crowd is expected at the Chobani Stadium on Wednesday night.

And Kuyt, who spent six years at Anfield, said: “It’s a big opportunity for Fenerbahce. We have a very good plan, the players need to show they believe in the plan, and if we show that with passion and energy, my biggest hope is the fans show themselves to Europe, and Europe will see how difficult it is to play against us.

“From the first moment the players enter the pitch, I’m 100% convinced the fans will be behind us. That will be our biggest power, our biggest chance to have a good performance and hopefully a good result.

“We have really good players but we need to show up. When we show up tomorrow with good energy, with passion and there to play, I think it can be a very special night.

“Liverpool are an amazing team but so are Fenerbahce. If the fans show up, I think Europe will see how big this fanbase is.

“If it goes well, it could be something special. If the crowd are behind us, the people in Europe won’t believe what they see.”

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Kuyt learning lessons off Iraola

Kuyt added: “I was listening to the coach of Liverpool after the Arsenal game, and the coach said he was really happy with the energy of the team. And if you listen to world-class coaches, and definitely the Liverpool coach is one for me, it’s all about the energy and the belief in the football you play.

“It’s about belief and wanting to show ourselves against one of the best teams in Europe.”

Kuyt, who scored 71 goals in 285 appearances for the Reds and also notched in the Champions League final defeat to AC Milan in 2007, left to join Fenerbahce in 2012.

And the 46-year-old admitted to being thrilled at the prospect of taking on Liverpool, as soon as the Champions League fixtures were announced.

He added: “As soon as the draw came up, as a technical member of the staff I was really excited because everyone knows how much Fenerbahce and Liverpool mean to me.

“From that moment, you know it’s going be a special occasion. Of course (it) will be a very, very special occasion for me. But at the stage we are in, I’m not the important person. It’s the club.”