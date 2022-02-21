Liverpool striker Divock Origi is a summer transfer target for Serie A duo Napoli and Atalanta amid his current struggles, a report has claimed.

The Belgium international has enjoyed some remarkable highs – but also lows – during his Anfield career. Overall, though, he has failed to consistently stamp his mark on the team.

As a result, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted in December – for the second time this season – that he expected more transfer interest in Origi. He entered the final year of his contract this season and will therefore likely enter free agency this summer.

Klopp then insisted in January that Liverpool will keep him until the end of the season. There is a performance option in his contract, whereby a specific number of Premier League starts will trigger a one-year extension.

However, he has yet to start in the top-flight this term. As a result, Inter have been offered the chance to sign Origi.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, though, Napoli and Atalanta are now further Serie A suitors for the 26-year-old.

Indeed, the report claims that Origi is one of the ‘luxury’ players on the market because of his contract situation and age.

Napoli have made contact with Origi and his agents in recent weeks over his availability. The Italian club are thinking of signing the Reds star as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen.

Origi could see Liverpool exit

The Nigeria international’s stock has risen significantly in recent seasons and he has reportedly attracted transfer attention from Arsenal, among others.

Nevertheless, Tuttomercatoweb claims that Napoli could yet pair Osimhen with Origi. The report claims that the Belgian can compliment Osimhen well.

However, Atalanta are also thinking of signing Origi. The Bergamo-based club currently have Luis Muriel in attack. Although, he has only managed four goals in 16 Serie A matches this term.

Still, Origi’s salary demands are proving tough for Napoli and Atalanta. The striker supposedly wants €4.5million (£3.7million) per season.

Striker faces uncertain Liverpool future

As it stands, Origi does not look likely to get many Premier League starts and trigger his one-year extension.

He has only just returned from injury and is getting back up to speed.

However, while he has been away, Diogo Jota has continued to step up with fantastic performances. What’s more, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are back from Africa Cup of Nations duty.

The pair were instantly back in the goals on Saturday to help Liverpool beat Norwich 3-1 at Anfield.

To add to Origi’s struggles, new winger signing Luis Diaz got his first Reds goal against the Canaries.

As such, Origi looks as though he could struggle for game time, even with Liverpool entering the business end of four competitions.