A Liverpool player described as a “legend” by Jurgen Klopp “needs to leave” Anfield and would be ideal for Newcastle, according to Sam Allardyce.

The term ‘legend’ is often bandied around in football with reckless abandon. Even managers like Jurgen Klopp are prone to hyperbole at times, and that was never more evident than when Klopp hailed Divock Origi as a Liverpool “legend”.

“In 10 years’ time when we look back [Origi] will be a Liverpool legend. But he is too young to be already seen as a legend now so he has to play football,” said Klopp in September.

The German boss then went on to admit he was surprised that Origi didn’t leave in the summer. “To be 100% honest I thought he would maybe leave in the summer,” added Klopp. “But the football world is a crazy place and people obviously forgot how good he is.”

Origi has rarely been more than a bit-part player in red. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped him etching his name in Liverpool folklore.

Origi famously scored twice as the Reds pulled off a remarkable second-leg comeback against Barcelona to overturn a three-goal deficit. He then scored in the 2019 Champions League final and was later memorably on hand to nod home the winner against Everton after Jordan Pickford’s infamous howler.

However, despite his heroics, regular minutes at the expense of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have never been forthcoming.

That has led to persistent speculation he will depart with each passing window, yet Origi always remains.

But according to former Everton and Newcastle boss Allardyce, the time is now for Origi to finally step out of the shadows.

Speaking to SportBIBLE (via the Liverpool Echo), Allardyce was asked who he’d buy if put in charge of Newcastle’s transfer warchest.

“I’ve always thought Origi needs to leave Liverpool,” the 67-year-old said. “And budget-wise, he’d probably be a lot cheaper than a Harry Kane, for example.

“Even though he’s done a brilliant job for Liverpool, he needs to be a first-team player every week. Perhaps Newcastle could give him that opportunity to flourish.”

Despite continued links with moves away, Liverpool will be reluctant to sell Origi in the winter window. Both Mane and Salah are due to take part in the 2021 AFCON at the beginning of 2022. That could finally hand the Belgian forward an extended opportunity in the first eleven – at least until they return.

Ex-Chelsea forward wants Liverpool move?

Meanwhile, A former Chelsea player has revealed he would be open to joining the Reds in the future while also heaping praise on manager Klopp.

Olivier Giroud has now suggested that he would be open to playing for Liverpool, stating ‘who wouldn’t want to?’

While appearing on Graham Hunter’s The Big Interview podcast, Giroud said: “Well, them to me? I don’t think so, but I have to say that Liverpool have an amazing stadium and amazing fans. What player wouldn’t want to play for them?”

The Frenchman also praised Klopp, who has taken the Reds to both European and domestic glory in recent years. “They became European Champions League winners, they won the league and they have a great manager,” he added.

