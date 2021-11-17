Liverpool forward Divock Origi should leave to get more time, but he only has himself to blame for his lack of Anfield action, according to one observer.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed several standout moments during his Reds career, but never been centre stage. Instead, the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have stolen the limelight up top at Anfield.

That trend has continued this season. While Origi has contributed to three goals in two Carabao Cup games, he has only played 16 minutes in the Premier League.

Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that he expected the Belgian to leave in the summer before he handed him his only Champions League start.

According to Gert Verheyen, who worked with Origi while he was assistant manager of Belgium’s youth ranks, the player must leave if he wants more game time.

“We just don’t know how good he is today,” the former Club Bruges forward told Het Nieuwsblad.

“In his youth, Divock was a class act. But by staying with Liverpool and playing little, he hasn’t developed further.

“Can you blame him [for staying at Liverpool]? That’s his choice. Liverpool must be a fantastic club to play for.

Barcelona and Liverpool interested in Traore Wolves' Adama Traore and his contract situation is enticing the English and Spanish powerhouses.

“But at some point you want to play, don’t you? I think it would be a shame for Origi’s talent.”

Origi earned a contract extension in 2019 following his heroics which helped Liverpool win the Champions League.

Defender and starlet out, impressive Serie A duo in – how Liverpool could fare in January

His goal in the final came after a brace against Barcelona in the semi-finals.

Verheyen added, though, that Origi must show much more urgency if he wants to make more of an impact.

Origi must show Liverpool desire

“The only thing I never felt about Divock was the urge – the urge to score, a striker who says ‘I scored two, now I want three’,” he added.

“Not that he didn’t do his best. We played with the Under-19s in a dilapidated stadium in Serbia where you had to wash yourself in a tub of water, so to speak.

“Divock tried his best. But scoring more, wanting more? That he didn’t. Can he extend that to his career choices?”

Origi will likely start the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester in December after his recent exploits in the competition.

He will also get a bigger role in January, when Mane and Salah participate in the Africa Cup of Nations.

As for where he could move to, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard reportedly has his eyes on a swoop.