Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists that Divock Origi will stay at the club beyond the end of the January transfer window.

The Daily Telegraph recently that Newcastle United are interested in the Belgian frontman, while a few clubs from around Europe are also keen on a doing for a player who will be a free agent come the summer.

Many reports claimed that the Reds would try and cash in on the 26-year-old, rather than lose him for nothing. But with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane away at the African Cup on Nations for what could be the rest of the month, that idea never really made much sense.

And speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal, Klopp confirmed Origi, who is currently injured, is going nowhere.

He told the club’s official website: “Div is not available. Div didn’t train, Div is still injured and still in recovery.

“So he cannot help us in this moment but I don’t see any kind of scenario – pretty much everything can happen in life – but from this moment I would say he will be here (beyond the end of the January transfer window).

“And hopefully, fit soon because we actually could use him quite well now.”

Salah doesn’t want anything crazy from Liverpool Liverpool have been told by Salah that he doesn’t want crazy stuff to stay at Anfield

It now appears certain that Origi will be allowed to run his contract down and leave on a free.

That scenario would work well for both parties, as it saves Liverpool having to make a January addition to their squad. It will also give Divock Origi a bumper payday at his next club.

The Analyst: Which teams do the Premier League referees support?

Divock Origi to stay as Liverpool eye Real star

Meanwhile, Liverpool are willing to offer Real Madrid £25million to sign midfielder Toni Kroos, who is reportedly facing doubt over his future.

The 32-year-old will celebrate his eight-year anniversary of being a Madrid player this summer. Indeed, he joined from Bayern Munich in 2014 after playing a key role for Germany in their World Cup triumph.

Since then, he has racked up 340 appearances for Los Blancos. Furthermore, he has kept his key role in the team under a range of managers.

And in Carlo Ancelotti’s second spell with Los Blancos this season, Kroos has featured in each of the past 14 La Liga games after he started the campaign with injury.

The midfielder signed his most recent contract extension in May 2019 and those terms expire in the summer of 2023. As such, his future is again becoming a key subject.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Kroos insisted that he wants to end his career at Madrid.

“The length of the contract was chosen in a conscious way. When it ends, I will be 33 years of age and I will have to reflect on what comes next,” he said.

“I don’t need to enter any ambiguous games, I put the letters on the table.

“It’s my eighth season with Madrid and I have an incredible relationship with the club and I would never endanger that. I think that is something mutual.

“I have said with clarity that I want to end my career here and that could happen.”

Liverpool could swoop for Kroos

However, Spanish news outlet El Nacional claims that Madrid do not share as simple an outlook on the situation as Kroos. In fact, Los Blancos chiefs are reportedly ‘not sure’ whether they should offer him another contract.

The club appreciate Kroos’ continued value to and impact in the team. However, El Nacional claims that Madrid are aware he is ‘blocking the progression’ of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

The pair, 23 and 19 respectively, represent the long-term future of Madrid’s midfield, despite Kroos’ importance.

As such, the outlet claims that Liverpool could swoop for the midfielder.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would feel ‘delighted’ to work with his fellow German. Similarly, Kroos would reportedly seriously consider the chance to link up with the manager.

Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder is ‘very serious’. As a result, they would be willing to offer €30million (£25million) to sign him – and Klopp would offer him a ‘leading role’ in the team.

READ MORE: Klopp freezes all January transfers as Liverpool deals for elite pair are slotted for summer