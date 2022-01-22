Divock Origi is on the Fiorentina shortlist of potential replacements for Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic, according to the latest on the Liverpool man’s future.

One of Liverpool’s longest-serving players, Origi has never been a regular for the club. The backup striker has proven useful, particularly on the run to Champions League glory in 2019. But at 26 years old, it would seem reasonable to expect him to want first-team football.

Therefore, Origi has faced questions over his future for a while. He has been linked with a move elsewhere in the Premier League, such as to West Ham or Burnley.

West Ham have needed extra competition up front for the best part of a year. They sold Sebastien Haller last January, leaving them light of support for Michail Antonio.

Burnley, meanwhile, have recently lost Chris Wood to Newcastle. A replacement will be necessary to help their battle against relegation.

Origi could be a decent fit for either club, but he has also been offered abroad. Indeed, reports last weekend suggested he has been proposed to Serie A champions Inter Milan.

But with Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko and Joaquin Correa to contend with, Origi would likely face similar struggles for gametime at San Siro.

Yet he may still end up in Italy, where Tuttosport now report that Fiorentina are showing an intrest.

La Viola are bracing themselves for the departure of striking sensation Dusan Vlahovic. The goal-hungry 21-year-old is one of Europe’s most in-demand forwards.

Fiorentina have confirmed they are open to a sale for the Arsenal target, who looks most likely to join Juventus. However, the player has provided little clarification over his future yet.

Even so, with a contract expiring in 2023, Vlahovic’s future could be away from Florence sooner rather than later. Indeed, the club have already been replenishing the ranks up front with the addition of Krzysztof Piatek.

They insisted he was competition for Vlahovic rather than a replacement when bringing him in. But if the Serbian departs, they will need another centre-forward.

Origi on five-man Fiorentina list

Tuttosport claim Origi is now on their shortlist for a potential replacement for Vlahovic.

Also in contention are Arkadiusz Milik, Leonardo Pavoletti, Taty Castellanos and Toni Martinez.

Former Napoli forward Milik could return to Serie A from French side Marseille, while Pavoletti currently plays in Italy for Cagliari.

Castellanos is showing promise in the MLS for New York City FC. Meanwhile, Martinez – once on the books of West Ham – plies his trade in Portugal with Porto.

Only Milik and Pavoletti have more experience than Origi, though. And the Belgian’s status as a winner of multiple trophies with Liverpool may add to his appeal.

Klopp keen to keep cult hero

Speaking earlier this month though, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggested Origi would stay at Anfield.

He said before the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal: “Div is not available. Div didn’t train; Div is still injured and still in recovery.

“So he cannot help us in this moment but I don’t see any kind of scenario – pretty much everything can happen in life – but from this moment I would say he will be here (beyond the end of the January transfer window).

“And hopefully, fit soon because we actually could use him quite well now.”

Of course, Liverpool are presently without main forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are at the African Cup of Nations. If Origi could shake off muscular problems, then, he would be useful for them now.

Alas, he is also absent and it remains unclear what his role would be by the time the African duo return.

