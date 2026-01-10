Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai should not leave for Real Madrid in 2026, according to a Hungarian pundit, who has argued why the star should stay at Anfield and turn down a potential move to Estadio Bernabeu.

Szoboszlai has been a major success story for Liverpool since his €70million (£61m, $81.5m) move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025. The dynamic midfielder is one of the first names on the Liverpool teamsheet when fit and available and has already made 121 appearances for the Reds so far in his career, scoring 20 goals and giving 19 assists in the process.

The 25-year-old midfielder is under contract at the defending Premier League champions until the summer of 2028, but, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano in November, Liverpool are working on a new deal for Szoboszlai.

This came after the Hungarian media reported interest in Szoboszlai from Real Madrid, with Manchester City also said to have been impressed with the midfielder.

Former Hungary international central defender Vilmos Sebok, though, believes that Szoboszlai should not swap Liverpool for Madrid.

Sebok told Blikk about Szoboszlai: “I don’t think Dominik should think about a move.

“He has earned himself huge recognition at Liverpool in a very short time. We can safely say that he is one of the most decisive players, on the other hand, if he goes to Real Madrid.

“I’m not saying that they would bench him, but he would definitely have to rebuild his authority. I think he is in a very good place at Liverpool now.”

Szoboszlai has previously been urged to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid

While Sebok believes that Szoboszlai should stay at Liverpool and not join Madrid, the Hungary international midfielder has previously been advised to swap Anfield for Estadio Bernabeu.

In November 2025, former Hungary international midfielder Peter Halmosi, who played for Plymouth Argyle and Hull City in England, said that Szoboszlai should consider leaving Liverpool for Madrid if he gets the chance.

Halmosi told Blikk: “I don’t think he should leave right away.

“Of course, who wouldn’t want to play for Real Madrid? It would be a step up, but if there is no offer of this calibre, I don’t think it should be considered.

“If Real wants him, that offer should be accepted, at least I would definitely do so.

“Not because of Liverpool’s poor performance, but because Madrid is the highest level, that’s the top.

“As for Liverpool’s weakness, I don’t think there is any drama yet, every big team has ups and downs. They can still get to one of the Champions League places.”

