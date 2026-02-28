Liverpool’s ‘best player’ could join Real Madrid and fulfil his ‘dream’

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been backed to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window by a former Everton CEO, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are worried about losing the Hungarian star to Los Blancos.

Real Madrid’s interest in Szoboszlai was first reported in the Hungarian media back in November 2025, and speculation has since soared, especially with Los Blancos actively trying to sign a midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has publicly said that Szoboszlai’s “dream” is to play for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid fans will be over the moon to hear that, especially as Szoboszlai has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has his best years ahead of him.

The dynamic midfielder has scored four goals and given two assists in 25 Premier League matches and has found the back of the net four times and registered four assists in eight Champions League games for Liverpool this season.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes that Liverpool need to be worried about losing Szoboszlai to Madrid this summer.

Wyness told Football Insider: “He’s the best player in the squad, first name on the team sheet.

“And it was Marco Rossi, think, his Hungarian national team manager, who said that his dream was to play for Real Madrid. And I think he could actually do that.

“I think he showed you enough that Madrid could be interested. And I think that could be something that Liverpool have to watch for at the end of the season.

“Look, you know, there’s form for Real Madrid taking Liverpool players, as we know. And I think Szoboszlai could be one of those that could well be eyeing up a move down there.”

Liverpool ready to meet Dominik Szoboszlai’s demands – sources

We can confirm that Real Madrid are indeed interested in signing Szoboszlai from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 7, 2026, that Real Madrid have made enquiries about Szoboszlai.

Sources have told us that Atletico Madrid, too, have asked about the Hungarian star.

Liverpool, though, are in no mood to sell Szoboszlai this summer, with the defending Premier League champions in talks with his camp over a new deal.

We understand that Szoboszlai wants close to £250,000 per week as salary to sign a new contract, and Liverpool are ready to meet those demands.

On February 17, 2026, Graeme Bailey reported that Liverpool have ‘progressed’ in talks with Szoboszlai over a new deal and are ‘confident’ that he will sign fresh terms.

Szoboszlai’s agent, Matyas Esterhazy, said this month about Madrid’s interest and the midfielder’s future: “It’s completely normal for the public, when Dominik is performing like this, to talk about what’s next and if there’s something higher.

“For us, it’s not a topic. We are mid-season; he has a lot of work ahead of him in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

“He has said many times how important this competition is for him.

“So, at the moment, to talk about what will happen in the summer, in my opinion, is not correct.

“Not to mention, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Dominik is in a position within the team that has a lot of reserve, so we are not looking outside or elsewhere.”

