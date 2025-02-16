Stephen Warnock has raved about Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai after watching him star against Wolves and has compared the Hungary international to Anfield legend Steven Gerrard, as Andy Robertson gives his verdict on his team’s performance in the Premier League game on Sunday.

Liverpool continued their march towards the Premier League title with a 2-1 win against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday. Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah scored for Arne Slot’s side in the first half, before the visiting team threatened to launch a comeback in the second period when Matheus Cunha found the back of the net in the 67th minute.

Wolves could not manage to find the equaliser in the end, as Liverpool went seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Former Liverpool star Warnock was following the match for BBC Radio 5 Live, and the performance of Szoboszlai for the Reds caught his eye.

Slot deployed the £60million star in an attacking midfield role in a 4-2-3-1 formation, and his dynamic performance throughout the 90 minutes was a key factor why Liverpool could pick up all three points from the encounter.

Warnock was so impressed with the 24-year-old that the pundit compared him to Liverpool legend and former England international midfielder Gerrard.

The pundit said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “The long legs and the stride pattern, Dominik Szoboszlai has such similarities to Steven Gerrard.

“Szoboszlai has such running power for this Liverpool team and that’s why you see him and Diogo Jota doing so much work upfront.”

Andy Robertson reacts to Liverpool win vs Wolves

Liverpool left-back Robertson has admitted that winning against Wolves was not easy, noting that the team had to dig deep to get the points.

Robertson told Sky Sports after the match: “We just managed to dig deep. Two nil at half-time, that can be one of the most dangerous results in football. We had to come out and start well and didn’t quite do that.

“Second half was a slog, maybe playing Wednesday took it out of a few of the lads. But it was about trying to use the experience on the pitch and everything we’ve got.

“When they scored, everyone gets nervous, the crowd gets nervous – but it’s a massive win for us.

“I thought Wolves were excellent second half. They made a couple of changes at half-time at 2-0 down and went a little more attacking with more forward players up in key areas. That made it more difficult.

“But we have to be better on the ball. We know that. The result is big, after Wednesday and the defeat in the FA Cup, it’s important to get back to a winning streak. Hopefully this can be the start of one.”

