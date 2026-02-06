Liverpool need to offer Dominik Szoboszlai a huge new salary to tie the midfielder down to fresh terms and stop him from joining Manchester City or Real Madrid, according to a sensational report.

Szoboszlai has managed eight goals and seven assists in 33 appearances so far this term. He has been Liverpool’s standout player in what has been an inconsistent season so far.

When signing Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60million in July 2023, Liverpool handed the Hungarian a five-year contract.

There is still two and a half years to run on that deal, though Szoboszlai has put himself in line for a lucrative new contract through his elite performances.

Hungarian outlet Blikk has now provided a big update on talks to extend Szoboszlai’s contract. They report that ‘negotiations are underway’ and have ‘reached an important point’.

It is claimed that the influential 25-year-old has demanded an ‘astronomical’ new salary worth £300,000 a week.

He is currently on £120-150k per week, meaning Liverpool will incredibly need to double his wages to forge an agreement.

Szoboszlai feels he has earned this eye-watering new salary as he has performed better than new signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, who are reportedly on £200k and £280k a week respectively.

Szoboszlai also wants to get closer to Liverpool’s highest earners, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Salah takes home £400k per week, while Van Dijk is on £350k a week.

Blikk add that Liverpool need to step up talks with Szoboszlai as Real Madrid hold interest in the player.

Madrid were previously linked with Szoboszlai in November. Plus, fellow Hungarian source Hir TV has claimed that Manchester City are keeping close tabs on Szoboszlai’s situation ahead of a potential move.

Dominik Szoboszlai has confirmed Liverpool ‘talks’

Szoboszlai was asked about his contract situation on January 20. “There are always talks. You guys in the media make a lot for the people [public] and keep on going because that’s your job,” he replied.

“There have been talks but, for sure, not any decision has been made. There is always progress but no decision has been made and I’ll just keep on going every week, every training, giving my best for the team, for the fans. Let’s see what is going to happen in the future.”

He added: “Of course I am happy here but you know how football works and that is something everybody has to take into account.”

Szoboszlai is not the only midfielder Liverpool are trying to tie down, as they also need to resolve the futures of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

Madrid are known to be long-term admirers of Mac Allister, putting pressure on Liverpool to get such deals over the line.

