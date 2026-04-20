Arguably the No 1 Liverpool player right now has admitted there’s been ‘no real progression’ on a new contract and the situation is ‘out of his hands’, and TEAMtalk can reveal what the Reds are really planning.

When it comes time to determine Liverpool’s player of the season, there’s only really two viable candidates – Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Van Dijk has been below his world class best at times this season, though when you’re accustomed to performing at such an extraordinarily high level, a minor drop-off still means you’re among the elite.

Szoboszlai, meanwhile, is perhaps the only Liverpool player who has produced a season superior to his last. The Hungarian has been a force at both ends of the pitch, has played to a high standard in countless different positions, and has returned figures of 12 goals and nine assists across all competitions.

Szoboszlai is probably the frontrunner to be named Liverpool’s player of the year, though according to the man himself, there is a lack of progress being made on extending his stay at Anfield.

Szoboszlai’s current contract has two years left to run, though with Real Madrid taking an interest, Liverpool would be wise to wrap up a new deal sooner rather than later.

Yet when speaking after the 2-1 victory over Everton on Sunday – in which Szoboszlai provided the assist for Van Dijk’s winner – the midfielder insisted there’s no progress to be seen on a new deal just yet.

What’s more, Szoboszlai stated that as far as he’s concerned, a new contract is out of his hands. He wasn’t shy in suggesting he’ll gladly sign a new contract, but until Liverpool put one on the table, his hands are tied.

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Dominik Szoboszlai provides Liverpool contract update

“There has been no real progression, so I cannot say anything new about my contract situation,” said Szoboszlai (as cited by The Athletic).

“We have a lot of games to go and I am focusing on that. As you guys know, my contract ends in 2028, so I am ready to go every day, every week, and then let’s see.

”Of course I see myself here in the long term, but it is not really in my hands any more. I love being here. I love the fans. My family is happy.

“I’m completely relaxed. We have five games to go. Then I am going to rest – a big one, after my international break. Then we will see.”

But while Szoboszlai is patiently waiting for Liverpool to make a decisive move, TEAMtalk can reveal he won’t be left wondering for long.

Liverpool to accelerate Szoboszlai contract talks

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on April 14 that initial discussions with the player’s camp have already taken place, and Liverpool now intend to accelerate talks ‘in the coming weeks’.

Liverpool are prepared to put Szoboszlai among their highest earners, and the early indications are there’ll be no issues on the salary aspect of the deal.

With Szoboszlai not participating at the World Cup after Hungary failed to qualify, Liverpool’s aim is to finalise the new agreement over the summer. There is no rush to finalise the agreement before the World Cup begins, for example.

With Szoboszlai now indicating in public he’s more than happy to stay and Liverpool primed to ramp up talks, all the signs suggest Liverpool’s player of the season in waiting will remain at Anfield for the long haul.

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