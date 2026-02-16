Real Madrid have made contact with Liverpool to propose an outrageous swap deal involving Eduardo Camavinga and Dominik Szoboszlai, according to a fanciful and speculative report in the Spanish media, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), could agree to such a deal.

After signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, Real Madrid have taken a shine to other stars of the Premier League club, most notably Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at the Reds at the end of the season.

Madrid are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, too, while Szoboszlai is also a player that the Spanish and European giants are keeping tabs on.

Hungary manager Marco Rossi added fuel to the fire when he revealed over the weekend that Szoboszlai dreams of playing for Real Madrid.

E-Noticies has now claimed that Madrid are actively trying to convince Liverpool to sell them the 25-year-old midfielder in the summer of 2026.

The headline in the report claims that Real Madrid have offered Eduardo Camavinga and €30million (£26m, $35.6m) for Szoboszlai.

Camavinga had had injury problems, and his performances, when fit, have not always been great.

The France international midfielder ‘could become a bargaining chip’ for Liverpool in their pursuit of Szoboszlai.

‘Real Madrid have already contacted Liverpool’ about Szoboszlai, according to the report, which has added that the Spanish and European giants ‘would be willing to offer a significant salary package to convince him’.

Madrid have placed ‘an ambitious proposal on the table’ for Liverpool in which they have said that they would be willing to send Camavinga to Anfield and pay an additional €30m (£26m, $35.6m) to bring Szoboszlai to Anfield.

Liverpool stance on Eduardo Camavinga and Dominik Szoboszlai

E-Noticies is a Catalan publication, so any report from it about Real Madrid has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The media outlet does not have a great track record of breaking exclusive stories that tend to be on point, either.

While Madrid are interested in Szoboszlai, sources have told us that Liverpool have no plans whatsoever to sell the Hungarian star.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 7, 2026, that Liverpool are determined to hold of Szoboszlai and are ready to accept his demands for a new contract.

Szoboszlai wants a new deal worth £250,000 per week, and sources have told us that FSG are willing to accept his demand.

We understand that Real Madrid have made enquiries about the 25‑year‑old’s situation, and so have Atletico Madrid.

However, there has been no formal approach for the Hungarian midfielder.

We also understand that Liverpool are keen on Camavinga and view him as a long-term target.

Graeme Bailey reported on December 31, 2025, that Liverpool have a ‘genuine interest’ in Camavinga.

However, the France international midfielder did not want to leave the defending Premier League champions in the middle of the season.

A source told TEAMtalk at the time: “Eduardo loves Real, he knows there are options away from the club and one day he may look at those, but at this moment he is looking to get back to full fitness and play a major role in the second-half of the season.”

