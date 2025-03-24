‘This guy is a joke’ – Liverpool star Szoboszlai hammered in spat with Real Madrid playmaker

Real Madrid star Arda Guler has savagely hit back at Dominik Szoboszlai, labeling the Liverpool midfielder ‘a joke’ following a spat between the two on Nations League duty.

Turkey clinched promotion to League A with a resounding 6-1 aggregate victory over Szoboszlai’s Hungary, who were relegated to League B as a result during Sunday’s clash.

During that win in Budapest, where the visitors triumphed 3-0, Guler notched the second goal and controversially celebrated by making a shush gesture directed at Szoboszlai.

The Liverpool man couldn’t resist taking a swipe at the Real Madrid starlet via social media though. In an Instagram comment beneath an image showing him silenced by Guler’s gesture, Szoboszlai wrote ‘1088’, poking fun at the number of minutes Guler has played for Los Blancos this season.

The 20-year-old, who is often forced to watch on from the bench at The Bernabeu, chipped back at Szoboszlai though through his own Instagram story, reposting the same image but with real sarcasm.

Adding to the picture where he’s shushing Szoboszlai, Guler, who ironically has actually been linked with a switch to Anfield this summer, wrote: “This guy is a joke. Isn’t 6 goals enough to shut you up?”

To rub even more salt in the wounds, the forward also subtly edited the scoreboard graphic on the shared photo, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

It was edited with the match’s 3-0 outcome and highlighting his goal while sarcastically crediting ‘Szoboszlai, 1 Instagram comment’ to Hungary’s scoreline, a clear jibe at the Liverpool man’s online antics.

In terms of their club football this season, the duo has certainly been at different ends of the spectrum.

Szoboszlai has enjoyed an impressive season with the runaway Premier League leaders, scoring seven goals and adding six assists across 40 games in all competitions.

As for Guler, the Turkish star has notched three times in 30 outings but only 10 have those have been starts and many have been late substitute appearances.

