Dominik Szoboszlai injury update offers Liverpool welcome boost as Arsenal await

Dominik Szoboszlai looks likely to be back for Liverpool soon

Liverpool have offered a positive injury update on midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been sidelined for five Reds games already this season.

Szoboszlai has missed games against Manchester City and Brighton in the Premier League, LASK and Villarreal in the Champions League and Chelsea in the League Cup this season. He has been sidelined due to a thigh problem which has taken its time to mend.

Ahead of the LASK game, Andoni Iraola said it was “difficult to tell” when the midfielder would be back. Szoboszlai since played 32 minutes against Brentford but aggravated his injury.

Liverpool play Arsenal this weekend, and Iraola has issued a promising update on his star.

He said: “Dom is going to be out this weekend. I don’t think he’s far but he hasn’t trained with the group still.

“And also considering the other day that we started him and he had to go out, we will probably take one or two days more than we would last week.

“He’s in a good place. Dom is already training outside alone and is going to train with the group, but he’s not ready for this one.”

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Liverpool impressing without Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool have won four of the five games Szoboszlai has been missing for. They battered LASK, narrowly beat Villarreal, looked very promising against Brighton and then won on penalties in a tight game against Chelsea.

Depending on what balance Iraola wants from his side, his midfielder might not immediately make his way back in.

Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz are the two main attacking midfielders in the Liverpool side, and the German has been very impressive of late.

His shot was deflected in for the opener against Brighton, and in the three games prior, Wirtz achieved one goal and two assists.

The German midfielder has had a lot of criticism, but as he’s looking to be in a good period, Iraola might not want to jeopardise that.