TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have no plans whatsoever to cash in on Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, despite continued speculation linking him with Real Madrid, with talks over a new contract with the playmaker progressing.

The Hungarian star has enjoyed a brilliant campaign, emerging as one of the few consistent bright sparks in what has been an in‑different season for the Reds.

Even as Liverpool’s form has fluctuated, Szoboszlai has stood out as a genuine leader and match‑winner, reinforcing his status as one of the club’s most important assets.

The 25-year-old has notched 10 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season. While naturally an attacking midfielder, he has also filled in admirably at right-back when required, highlighting his importance to Arne Slot.

As we revealed earlier this month, Liverpool are eager to tie Szoboszlai down to a bumper new deal, one that would include a significant pay rise and reflect his growing influence within the squad. Sources indicate the club are prepared to meet all of his demands to secure his long‑term future.

Talks between the two parties have taken place and have progressed and Liverpool remain relaxed and confident.

With Szoboszlai under contract until 2028 having signed a five-year deal when arriving from RB Leipzig in 2023, the club believe they are negotiating from a position of real strength, regardless of whether an agreement is finalised immediately.

Timeline for crucial Szoboszlai agreement revealed

Insiders at Anfield have told us they are confident Szoboszlai will put pen-to-paper before the start of next season, with all sides aligned on the desire to continue the project together.

Liverpool are fully aware of interest emerging from the Spanish capital, and they understand that playing for Real Madrid is an ambition Szoboszlai has held since his youth, as his manager for the Hungary national team, Marco Rossi, said last week.

But sources insist the Reds are not entertaining the idea of granting that wish this summer. Their stance is described as “firm, unwavering and backed by the club’s hierarchy at every level.”

Sbozoszlai’s agent, Matyas Esterhazy, has also played down the ‘completely normal’ links with Real Madrid, insisting the playmaker remains fully focused on Liverpool.

For now, Liverpool’s message is clear: Szoboszlai is going nowhere, and the club expect him to remain a central figure as they reshape the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Latest Liverpool news: Morgan Rogers interest / Jurgen Klopp update

Meanwhile, sources have denied recent claims that Liverpool have held talks with the representatives of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

However, we can confirm that Rogers is on the Reds’ shortlist for the summer, though they face competition from FIVE other top sides.

In other news, Chelsea and Manchester United have denied claims from Jurgen Klopp’s agent that they made contact with the legendary Liverpool manager.

We understand the German coach has zero intention at this stage of returning to Premier League management, but a big opportunity elsewhere piques his interest.

