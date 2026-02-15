One of Liverpool’s most important players ‘dreams’ of joining Real Madrid amid links with the Spanish giants, while the Reds are in a strong position to sign a €100million-rated winger who could replace Mo Salah.

Arne Slot’s side picked up a valuable three points when beating Sunderland last time out in the Premier League, closing the gap on the top four to three points, and built on that success when convincingly defeating Brighton 3-0 in the FA Cup.

While results this term have been below par, it was always likely to be a campaign of transition for the Reds, after spending close to £450million on new additions last summer.

Liverpool are looking to make some more exciting signings at the end of this season, but equally as important is keeping hold of their best players, and reports suggest that Dominik Szoboszlai’s future could be in doubt.

Szoboszlai eyeing bombshell Real Madrid switch

Szoboszlai, 25, has undoubtedly established himself as one of Liverpool’s most important players. He’s notched 10 goals and seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this term, and has shown no signs of slowing down.

His versatility is also key for Slot, as the Hungarian international has filled in at right-back when needed this term – a position where Liverpool have been hit with multiple injury blows.

However, speculation has been rife in recent months that Real Madrid are admirers of Szoboszlai, and could launch an ambitious move for him this summer.

And according to Szoboszlai’s manager for Hungary, Marco Rossi, the dynamic playmaker views a potential move to the Bernabeu as a ‘dream’ opportunity.

“Dominik is currently one of the best players in the ranks of Liverpool and the Premier League, thanks to his outstanding form, where he has developed a lot and clearly,” Rossi told Qatari outlet Winwin.

“He is currently one of the best players in Europe and the world, and it is natural that there are clubs that will be interested in signing him.

“From what I have heard and what I know, and because of the very good and direct relationship I have had with Dominik since he started playing football as a child, Real Madrid was his dream.

“Dominik, ever since he started playing football, has had one dream, which is to play for Real Madrid.”

Liverpool on pole for Bundesliga sensation

Another Liverpool star whose future is in doubt is iconic figure Mo Salah. He has retaken his spot in the starting XI, but his form this season has been disappointing, and clubs from Saudi Arabia and MLS want to make him their statement signing this summer.

A big offer could feasibly see Salah leave Anfield this summer and that’s why the Reds are looking at wingers they could sign to come in and fill the void.

One name at the top of their shortlist is RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande, who has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances this term.

The 19-year-old has interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich. He has a valuation of €100million (£87m / $119m) and Leipzig won’t entertain selling him for less.

In a boost for Diomande’s Premier League suitors, respected journalist, Christian Falk, suggests that Bayern’s signing of Luis Diaz from the Reds last summer means they’re unlikely to splash the cash on the youngster.

“I heard that Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested and can afford him [Diomande],” Falk wrote in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider.

“Bayern Munich don’t need a “Plan A”, they need a “Plan B”; so €100m for a Plan B behind Diaz is just too much money.”

But out of those clubs, Liverpool appear to be in pole position. On January 10, Diomande said: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

Liverpool plot £50m Nott’m Forest raid

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that Liverpool are primed to go head-to-head with Chelsea for the signing of Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo in the summer.

The interest in the Brazilian is described as “strong and serious”. Amid Forest’s ongoing battle with relegation, Murillo could look to take on a new challenge next term.

Chelsea and Liverpool have done more groundwork on Murillo than any other club over the past 12 months, with both sides even weighing up bids last summer.

Liverpool beat Chelsea to Jeremy Jacquet and have Giovanni Leoni returning this summer, but uncertainty around the futures of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez means the Reds could still move for another centre‑back. Sources insist Murillo remains firmly on their list.

While no formal price tag has been set, we have been told Forest will seek more than £50million (€57.5m / $68m) for Murillo.

