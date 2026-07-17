Real Madrid have been informed that Dominik Szoboszlai has committed his future to Liverpool, with TEAMtalk understanding the Hungary captain has agreed the broad terms of a new long-term contract at Anfield.

We revealed back in May that Liverpool’s hierarchy had identified Szoboszlai as one of the pillars of Andoni Iraola’s new-look side, making it clear that the midfielder would be central to the Spaniard’s plans.

The Reds opened discussions with the 25-year-old and his representatives earlier this year before accelerating talks towards the end of last season.

As TEAMtalk reported at the time, Liverpool were hopeful of finalising a new deal before the start of the new campaign – and that is now how events are unfolding.

Sources at Anfield have confirmed to us that an agreement in principle has been reached over a new five-year contract, with only the final details and formalities remaining before the deal is signed.

Liverpool are understood to be delighted with the progress made in negotiations and view Szoboszlai as one of the cornerstones of the club’s long-term project under Iraola.

The new agreement also represents a significant statement of intent from Liverpool after a season in which Szoboszlai firmly established himself among the Premier League’s elite midfielders.

His outstanding performances attracted attention from across Europe.

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Liverpool fend off quarter chasing Szoboszlai

We understand Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all monitored Szoboszlai’s contract situation closely, aware that uncertainty over his future could have created an opportunity in 2026.

Real, in particular, remained attentive and were regularly updated by intermediaries as they assessed midfield options for the future.

However, those same intermediaries have now informed the Spanish giants that Szoboszlai has decided to remain on Merseyside and is no longer available.

That message has effectively ended hopes of any move this summer, with Liverpool moving quickly to secure the future of one of their most influential players.

There is a growing belief among those close to the situation that Szoboszlai was one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders last season, despite Liverpool enduring a campaign that fell below their own expectations.

His leadership, creativity and consistency convinced the club they needed to act swiftly to remove any uncertainty surrounding his future.

Our sources indicate Liverpool are now preparing to officially unveil the agreement, with club sources expecting the new contract to be announced later this month.

The deal will come as a major boost for Iraola ahead of his first full season in charge, while also ending speculation surrounding one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders.

Meanwhile, Iraola is being backed by a well-informed journalist to launch a move to sign a powerful PSG star, whom he knows well from his time at Bournemouth.