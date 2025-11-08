‘Deal on’ – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool working ‘fast’ for €70m star as Bayern Munich bombshell drops

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are trying to get a new contract for Dominik Szoboszlai sorted soon, with another source claiming interest from Bayern Munich in the Anfield star.

Szoboszlai has established himself as one of the best and most important players for Liverpool since his €70million (£61.5m, $81m) move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023. The Hungary international’s dynamic attitude in midfield, combined with his ability to shoot from distance, has made him a favourite among the Liverpool fans.

The 25-year-old is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2028, but the defending Premier League champions are keen on tying him down to an even longer deal.

The Athletic reported this week that Liverpool have held talks with Szoboszlai over a new deal, and now Fabrizio Romano has backed that claim.

The transfer guru has claimed that Liverpool are working fast to convince the Hungarian ace to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool are working on new contracts – Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.

“With Gravenberch, already some conversation, very early stages, took place, with Dominik Szoboszlai also, and now talks are advancing and progressing between Liverpool and Dominik Szoboszlai over new contract.

“Let me be clear. We are not at the final stages of the negotiations. We are not at he verbal agreement stage with Dominik Szoboszlai, but the contacts are continuing between Liverpool and Dominik Szoboszlai.

“So, there is a discussion ongoing. Liverpool are prepared to improve his salary, and that’s important news.

“Dominik Szoboszlai was already on a very good salary, but his performances have been fantastic.

“Gravenberch also doing very well, so Liverpool want to keep both players for the long term, but with Dominik Szoboszlai, contacts have advanced in the last few days, with Liverpool pushing.

“Now there is a conversation, there is a negotiation. Again, we are not at the end of the negotiation.

“It’s not a done deal, there is still work to do, but there is a very good connection, with Liverpool trying to be fast on this one with Dominik Szoboszlai.

“We will see how long it’s going to take, but the conversation is ongoing.

“Szoboszlai is doing great. Last season, he was incredible. This season, he’s ever more incredible because he’s playing everywhere, always consistent.

“Even when Liverpool lost many games in a row, Szoboszlai was always the Man of the Match, so doing very, very well for Liverpool and the intention is to try to advance.

“So, deal on, conversations on, let’s see what’s going to happen in the next stages in the next meetings between Szoboszlai, his camp and Liverpool.”

READ NEXT 🔴 FSG believe Marc Guehi WILL join Liverpool and Arne Slot wants ANOTHER €80m defender – report

Bayern Munich join Real Madrid in Dominik Szoboszlai race – report

There have been reports in the Hungarian media that Real Madrid and Manchester City are interested in Szoboszlai.

The speculation in Szoboszlai’s homeland is that Liverpool are ‘panicking’ over a new deal, but Romano’s revelation suggests that it is not the case.

Szoboszlai’s current deal runs until the summer of 2028, so the Merseyside club do not have to rush to agree on a contract.

There is interest from Bayern Munich in Szoboszlai as well, according to a respected account on X with a team of five elite reporters.

However, Bayern are unable to afford the midfielder or convince him to leave Liverpool, which will be hugely encouraging for the Anfield faithful.

The account wrote on X at 8:58pm on November 7: “As reported elsewhere: Dominik Szoboszlai about to sign new contract at @LFC

“We can exclusively reveal that @FCBayern wanted Dominik Szoboszlai as their main midfielder for years to come.

“Bayern can’t afford or convince the player to make the move.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Leny Yoro revelation, Tottenham blow

Meanwhile, what Liverpool told Leny Yoro to convince him to snub Manchester United and move to Anfield from Lille in the summer of 2024 has been revealed.

Liverpool are set for disappointment in their quest to sign a Tottenham Hotspur star, with the player ready to commit his long-term future to last season’s Europa League winners.

And finally, Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has responded to Leeds United after the Whites offered him the managerial role at Elland Road.