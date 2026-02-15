A top Liverpool star is dreaming of a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to one national team coach, although TEAMtalk understands there is more chance of the Reds standout agreeing on a lucrative new contract at Anfield instead.

It’s been a difficult season for the reigning Premier League champions as they currently battle to secure a top-five finish, although things have fared better in the Champions League, and a spot in the FA Cup fifth round was secured on Saturday after an impressive 3-0 win over Brighton on Merseyside.

However, given their struggles domestically, along with continued doubts over Arne Slot’s future as Xabi Alonso seemingly waits in the wings, there is expected to be a fair amount of transfer activity at Liverpool in the summer, with some big names primed to leave.

Indeed, our sources have indicated that Mohamed Salah is ‘increasingly expected’ to make a switch to the Saudi Pro League, while Ibrahima Konate is poised to walk away on a free transfer – although there has been some indication of late that he could extend his Anfield stay.

Another player that has been tipped to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, with his national team boss, Marco Rossi, claiming that he ‘dreams’ of a move to the Bernabeu.

Szoboszlai joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £60million back in 2023, and has gone on to become an elite Premier League force in that time. Indeed, the Hungary international has been one of the Reds’ standout performers this season in what’s been a tough campaign to date.

While Szoboszlai is under contract at Anfield until 2028, Rossi claims the 25-year-old has a lifelong dream to play for Los Blancos.

“Dominic is currently one of the best players in the ranks of Liverpool and the Premier League, thanks to his outstanding form, where he has developed a lot and clearly,” Rossi told Qatari outlet Winwin.

“He is currently one of the best players in Europe and the world, and it is natural that there are clubs that will be interested in signing him.

“From what I have heard and what I know, and because of the very good and direct relationship I have had with Dominic since he started playing football as a child, Real Madrid was his dream.

“Dominic, ever since he started playing football, has had one dream, which is to play for Real Madrid.”

DON’T MISS: The 11 players who left Liverpool last summer and how they’re faring with next step

New Liverpool contract more likely for Szoboszlai

Despite those comments about joining Real, our very own insider, Graeme Bailey, recently reported how Liverpool are ready to meet the salary demands of Szoboszlai to secure his long-term future on Merseyside.

Rossie, meanwhile, also expects to see the player extend his stay with the club, such is his importance and to Slot’s side.

“He’s currently playing for Liverpool and they’re a big team in the Premier League,” he added. “I don’t know if he can take that step, because it depends on his personal decision, as well as his club’s decision.

“The idea that is always in your mind is to achieve your dream and make that dream a reality, and in my opinion, that is the only thing, and the most important thing, that can dominate Szoboszlai’s thinking.

“But on the other hand, I don’t rule out the possibility that he will stay at Liverpool and renew his contract there, especially since he is highly regarded within the club.

“He is a very important player for Liverpool, and Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

For his part, there is also no suggestion that Szoboszlai is actively pursuing a Liverpool exit, with that bumper new deal now becoming increasingly likely at some point soon.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Liverpool news: Double Newcastle raid; Schlotterbeck signing hope

Liverpool are planning a double raid on Newcastle United, with a report revealing the name of the St. James’ Park star that manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are planning to bring to Anfield, along with Sandro Tonali.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been told they can sign Nico Schlotterbeck at an £18million discount, with reports revealing Borussia Dortmund’s chances of keeping the star and which club is leading the race.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have once again been linked with a summer move for Liverpool star Harvey Elliott, who continues to struggle for game time on loan at Aston Villa.