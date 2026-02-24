TEAMtalk sources remain adamant that Dominik Szoboszlai is on course to sign a new Liverpool deal with a timeline set on when a new deal could be announced, while a trusted and well-informed journalist moved to play down speculation that the Hungarian would depart for Real Madrid in a blockbuster move this summer.

Szoboszlai moved to Anfield in July 2023 after Liverpool triggered the €70m (£60m, $81m) release clause in his RB Leipzig contract, with the attacking midfielder signing a five-year deal at Anfield and becoming the club’s fourth most expensive signing of all time in the process.

After an indifferent first couple of years in the Premier League, Szoboszlai has really found his feet this year and become the most influential and consistent performer in Arne Slot’s side, looking well on course to be named the club’s player of the year in what has so far proved a frustrating season for the reigning Premier League champions.

With goals and assists now added to his game – Szoboszlai has 17 goal contributions (10 scored, seven assists) to his name from 36 appearances this season – it’s little surprise to see his name persistently linked with a move to Real Madrid and with the Spanish press often going overboard with claims that Los Blancos are preparing a blockbuster raid on Anfield for the 25-year-old.

However, TEAMtalk sources have insisted that Szoboszlai’s only focus is on Liverpool and that his priority remains on negotiating a new deal, likely to see him elevated to among the club’s best-paid players.

And as we revealed earlier this month, Liverpool officials were happy to meet the player’s demands and tie him down to a new, long-term deal, with those talks expected to gather pace over the coming weeks and months.

Now, trusted reporter David Lynch has moved to play down suggestions that Real Madrid will try to prise the 61-times capped Hungary star away from Anfield.

“At the moment, there’s absolutely nothing in it,” Lynch told Anfield Index. “It’s not like people are saying someone’s going to come for him, I think it’s all spiralled from someone [Hungary manager Marco Rossi] saying he wanted to play for Real Madrid.

“Well, do Real Madrid want him, do they need him, are they looking for someone of that profile at the moment, what kind of fee would they be asked to pay given he’s got two years left on his contract at the end of the season and Liverpool want to tie him down to another?

“We’ll see, but I haven’t heard anything about actual interest in him or that he’s going to go anywhere, so it’s not one that I think it’s worth wasting any time worrying about really.”

Sources reveal timeline for new Szoboszlai deal at Liverpool

Per our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, talks between the two parties have taken place and quickly shown signs of progress; so much so that Liverpool remain relaxed and confident over an extension.

With Szoboszlai under contract until 2028, the club believe they are negotiating from a position of real strength, regardless of whether an agreement is finalised immediately.

Insiders at Anfield have told us they are confident Szoboszlai will put pen-to-paper before the start of next season, with all sides aligned on the desire to continue the project together.

Liverpool are fully aware of interest emerging from the Spanish capital, and they understand that playing for Real Madrid is an ambition Szoboszlai has held since his youth, as his manager for the Hungary national team, Marco Rossi, said earlier this month.

But sources insist the Reds are not entertaining the idea of granting that wish this summer. Their stance is described as “firm, unwavering and backed by the club’s hierarchy at every level.”

Szoboszlai’s agent, Matyas Esterhazy, has also played down the ‘completely normal’ links with Real Madrid, insisting the playmaker remains fully focused on Liverpool.

For now, Liverpool’s message is clear: Szoboszlai is going nowhere, and the club expect him to remain a central figure as they reshape the squad ahead of the new campaign.

